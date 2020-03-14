Pet of the Week: Penny likes cuddles, bird watching and playing with toys
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK

Pet of the Week: Penny likes cuddles, bird watching and playing with toys

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the week: Penny

Visit Penny at the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, 2112 E. Custer, today, March 14 from noon-4:30 p.m.

 Christopher Martin

Fun-loving Penny is the purr-fect cat for everyone! She’s sweet, well-mannered, and ready for snuggles.

Penny loves to spend her days watching the world go by outside of the window while she snuggles up in your arms or lap. When she’s not bird-watching, Penny enjoys stretching out for a great cat nap or playing with toys. This adorable little lady gets along with cats, and is eager to meet more critters and humans.

You can meet this amazing feline at the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, 2112 E. Custer, today, March 14 from noon-4:30 p.m. She will be waiting for you in the cat room.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Emineth, PJ White
Obituaries

Emineth, PJ White

PJ White Emineth, beloved grandmother, mother, sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Chapman, Robert (Chevy Bob)
Obituaries

Chapman, Robert (Chevy Bob)

It is with great sadness to share that Robert (Chevy Bob) Chapman passed away suddenly February 28, 2020, surrounded by loved ones and close friends.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News