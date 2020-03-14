Pet of the Week: Penny likes cuddles, bird watching and playing with toys

Fun-loving Penny is the purr-fect cat for everyone! She’s sweet, well-mannered, and ready for snuggles.
You have free articles remaining.
Penny loves to spend her days watching the world go by outside of the window while she snuggles up in your arms or lap. When she’s not bird-watching, Penny enjoys stretching out for a great cat nap or playing with toys. This adorable little lady gets along with cats, and is eager to meet more critters and humans.
You can meet this amazing feline at the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, 2112 E. Custer, today, March 14 from noon-4:30 p.m. She will be waiting for you in the cat room.