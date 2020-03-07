Pet of the Week: Live to snuggle,explore and chill? So does Daisy
Pet of the Week: Live to snuggle,explore and chill? So does Daisy

Pet if the week: Daisy

Daisy and some of her dog and cat friends will be at PetSmart, 3341 N. Montana Ave., Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 Christopher Martin

Just look at this face! Darling Daisy is looking to find her happily fur-ever after.

This sweet 6-year-old boxer loves everyone and everything out there. Do you love to snuggle? So does she. Do you love to explore new places? So does she. Do you like to be mellow and spend a whole day binge watching your favorite show? Guess what? Your show just happens to be Daisy’s show too. If you are looking for a companion for your dog, Daisy would love to meet them.

Daisy and some of her dog and cat friends will be at PetSmart, 3341 N. Montana Ave., hoping to meet their match Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come down and meet your new best friend.

