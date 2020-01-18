Oh boy, everyone I am so excited to be this week’s Pet of the Week! My name is Finn and I’m the coolest guy you’ll ever meet. I have been at the shelter for a little while now, and I have been hoping and dreaming of a forever family to call my own.
I’m a spunky guy, but at 2 years old I’m over all of that silly puppy stuff. I always hear everyone asking what kind of dog I am, sometimes they guess boxer, or lab, or lots of other stuff… I say I’m a certified “handsome mutt” and proud of it.
I’m here to tell you that I will fit great into any family’s home. Yes, even yours. Was your New Year’s resolution to get active? Clip that leash on and let’s climb a mountain. Are you looking to make more friends? People love me, they see me walking down the street and they are tripping over themselves to scratch my head. Are you looking to eat healthier? Actually, I can’t help you with that one, I like the junk food too! Hey, you can’t win them all.
I am a sweet boy and I get along with just about everyone. I would be willing to share my home with another dog or cat, as long as we all like each other, of course. If you are looking to add to your family or if you’re just looking for a new best friend, I am your guy. I will be hanging out at my favorite pet store, along with and a few other adoptable dogs and cats, PetSmart, 3341 N. Montana Ave., (next to Macy’s) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jann 18. Come down and see me please.
