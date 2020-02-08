Pet of the Week: Come to Cats on Mats today, Feb. 8, and meet sweet Dusie
PET OF THE WEEK

Pet of the Week: Come to Cats on Mats today, Feb. 8, and meet sweet Dusie

Dusie: Pet of the Week

Dusie will be at Cats on Mats, 513 Saddle Drive, today from 11 a.m. to noon.

 Christopher Martin

Why does no one want me? I’m sweet, mellow, and lots of fun to be around, but everyone comes into the cat room, says hi to me, and leaves with one of my feline roommates while I remain behind wondering why I keep getting looked over.

The shelter staff and volunteers always tell me “Dusie, you are so wonderful and sweet” but I just don’t understand why no one has taken me home. I’m hoping my luck will change, hopefully today is the day I find my forever human!

I’m a pretty easy-going gal, I love taking long naps in my cat tree whenever it’s quiet at the shelter. When I’m not napping I absolutely love to play with toys and watch the birds fly by outside. I may not be the best at greeting cat room guests right away, but I sure love to hang out with people and relax.

I think my purr-fect home is one where I can play, nap, and relax with my family. I enjoy spending time in the sunshine, so I wouldn’t turn down some time outside in the yard as long as you are with me. I’ve also heard a lot about this thing called Disney+, and I think I would really enjoy curling up on the couch and watching all the Disney movies I possibly can (I’m especially interested in watching Ratatouille). I’m not a fan of sharing my space with other kitties, but I get along just fine with dogs and most kids.

My human friends are taking me to Cats on Mats today. It’s a really fun yoga class where I get to roam around and practice my favorite yoga poses. The class is at Gentle Healing Center, 513 Saddle Drive, from 11 a.m to noon. It’s a lot of fun, and I hope you will join me and hopefully take me home. Can’t make it to the class? That’s OK, I’ll be back at the shelter afterward. Paws crossed you will come adopt me today.

