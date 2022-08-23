Person of interest found for Dump Gulch fire on Mount Helena

A person of interest has been identified in connection with the Aug. 21 wildland fire starts near the Dump Gulch Trailhead on Mount Helena, Helena fire officials said Tuesday.

At this time the person does not pose a risk to the community and is not in police custody, fire officials said. They said the person's location is known.

A wildland fire was reported at 8:48 p.m. Sunday. The Helena Fire Department extinguished two separate fire starts that officials said were suspicious in nature and remain under investigation.

Fire officials on Tuesday thanked members of the public who contacted them and reported seeing suspicious activity in connection with the fire.

A fire crew from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation mopped up the small fires and the trailhead was returned to public access and use early Tuesday, Helena Fire Department officials said.