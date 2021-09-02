‘Perseverance’ — New exhibit by Louis Still Smoking at The Myrna Loy

'One Robe' events

The artist reception for Louis Still Smoking is part of a series of, “One Robe” events, Sept. 29 and 30 at The Myrna Loy, celebrating native culture.

Events include a screening of the film “Sisters Rising,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29; a talk, “The Day That Finally Came,” at the Montana Historical Society by Metis writer and philosopher Chris La Tray; a small Metis feast and celebration with Metis dancers and fiddler Ryan Keplin and special guest Phil Aaberg, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

The events are a celebration of Metis and indigenous culture and a tribute to historian Nicholas Vrooman, who worked for years to ensure Little Shell tribal recognition. He died in 2019.