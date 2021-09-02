‘Perseverance’ — New exhibit by Louis Still Smoking at The Myrna Loy

For some portrait artists, they seek to capture a brow, a nose, a look in the eye.
But Blackfeet artist Louis Still Smoking seeks more.
He strives to release the very essence and spirit of the person locked in a photograph and have it enter the room to join us.
Such is the case, with a portrait of his great-grandmother, Annie Wall, also known as Yellow Swift Fox Woman, whom he referred to as “the last known botanist on the reservation.”
The portrait is part of an exhibit of his works, “Perseverance,” on display at The Myrna Loy’s Jailhouse Gallery, 15 N. Ewing, through Oct. 4.
And, in this era of COVID, the exhibit could not be more aptly named.
It has been a rough year for artists, including Still Smoking.
An artist reception is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at The Myrna Loy.
It is part of the “One Robe” series of events celebrating Metis and indigenous voices, Sept. 29 and 30. (Watch for more information on “One Robe” in upcoming Your Times.)
“Perseverance” reveals but a small glimpse of Still Smoking’s multifaceted talents and artworks. (By the way, new works are being added to the show this coming weekend.)
More of Louis’ work can be found on his Facebook page and Instagram @Louis.StillSmoking.Art.
There, you’ll encounter a stunning array of stone sculptures, murals, portraits and wildlife paintings.
Most recently, he’s completed a series of dramatic, brilliantly colored murals with fellow artist John Pepion at Heart Butte School, honoring local leaders and warriors and celebrating Blackfeet history and culture.
In previous years, he did a series of relief sculptures at Broom Tree Conference Center in Irene, South Dakota.
He also carved bison sculptures on a large stone entrance sign to Ted Turner’s Bad River Buffalo Ranch in South Dakota.
The ranch manager would stop to talk with him, and tell Still Smoking: “How do people not know about your work? You’re the best kept secret of South Dakota.”
He is currently working on a piece of art for the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.
Still Smoking has been painting professionally for 22 years. Although he initially contemplated being a chef, “the art side fell into place. It felt natural.”
Born and raised in Browning on the Blackfeet Reservation, he comes from a family of artists.
Spending his youth in a small community allowed him to focus on his ability to use a pencil and a paintbrush.
He calls the type of painting he does “Impressionistic realism,” but chafes at the term, “style,” saying “the term’s too generic.”
Painting “comes with a certain passion to challenge to improve your painting techniques -- your ability to create something to your liking,” he said.
“I just try to challenge myself every time I do a portrait and try to keep somewhat relevant towards my own culture. And I try to keep some type of cultural commentary with the image.
“I just want to create an image that’s intriguing and drives the people who are seeing the image to look in further -- whether into the meaning of the painting or the image itself -- kind of dive into the history of who this person is and where they come from. And just really understand that as a contemporary Native artist today, we’re just trying to create a voice amongst the art world. We’re just trying to create spaces where we can speak our minds.”
His subjects are historical photos that have cultural references. And he sees his paintings as “kind of a social commentary on how antique photos are so romanticized. I try to give the portrait more personality -- like they were in the room. I try to bring the image to the context of now as if you were in the room with the person.”
Artist Amy Brakeman Livezey, who is curating The Myrna show, noted that his paintings “have a chiseled kind of look to them.”
Louis adds that others have also noticed this, commenting, “It’s like I’m sculpting with the paint.”
People often ask him where he gets his inspiration.
He likes to answer, “turkey sandwiches.”
It’s both a subtle joke and a harsh reality.
“Because you need money to buy turkey sandwiches,” he said. “That’s more than enough inspiration to paint anything.”
But, looking at his work it’s obvious there’s a lot more going on here.
In his artist statement, he writes:
“I want to move people;
have a voice in the world.
If you move people you are
doing your job as an artist.”
The show was initially planned to be a jointly shared exhibit featuring works by Louis and his wife Gina, a gifted multi-media artist who does beautiful beadwork.
That plan had to be set aside due to COVID.
The couple and their children moved in with family in Browning.
“It’s been a rough year for us,” said Gina.
Her new job has taken all her time, so she’s had no energy or space to work on her art.
She greatly admires Louis’ work and his ability to keep his creativity alive.
He may do a painting of a fish, such as one that’s in the exhibit, and people love it. But he may not do another fish for 10 years.
“He realizes he doesn’t have limits.”
Although he’s good with portraits, he can switch to wood block printing, to murals to sculpture.
“That’s the way he keeps that alive with himself -- keeps expressing his creativity and having fun with it. It never gets boring with him. He has such a good passion for it.”
Early in his life Louis painted to escape from hard times growing up.
“Now, he’s transitioned and can create art because he loves it,” Gina said.
Both Gina and Louis attended the Flandreau Indian School in South Dakota, where they met.
And it was here that Louis had a really influential and talented art teacher.
He credits his diverse artistic interests to studying the masters.
“I like to emulate the Renaissance artists,” he said. “They were multi-faceted.”
When Louis and Gina first married, the only place for his studio was in a large bedroom closet, recalled Gina.
“A lot of those pieces I still own. They’re some of his best works.”
These days, living in tight quarters in Browning, he’s taken to tacking his large canvases to the outside of the house so he can paint.
It draws quite a crowd, said Gina.
A car will drive by and the driver will crane her neck to see what Louis is up to.
A little while later, the driver goes by again slowly -- this time with a friend along in the front seat -- and they’re both craning their necks to watch.
Helena viewers, however, can see the artworks in person.
“For the most part, I just want people to see my work for what it really is,” he concluded. “It’s time. It’s effort to make my work the best it can be. I want people to enjoy it.
For more information, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/ or call 443-0287.
The gallery is open during box office hours: noon to 7 Monday through Friday; Saturday, 2-5; and Sunday, 4-7.