Per draft plan, most Helena students will have one day of school before Labor Day

In addition, Ream believes the smaller groups will be more conducive to the development of the needed relationships and routines that this pandemic necessitates. Smaller groups will also allow for teachers to better address student needs, he said.

Per the current draft plan, Aug. 26-28 are primarily set aside for teachers and other employees to learn new safety protocols to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Few students, if any, will be present on these days.

Small groups of elementary, middle and high school students will return to school over the following week, from Aug. 31-Sept. 4. Ream said each student will attend school one day over the course of this week, so a student who attends school on Monday will not return for the rest of the week.

The schools will be closed on Sept. 7 for Labor Day, and instruction will resume for all students on Sept. 8.

The Project For Alternative Learning and Access to Success programs could start school under a different model, as they are developing their own plans based on their individual needs.

While many details of this plan are yet to be determined, the district plans to release instructions based on its collaboration with public health officials later in the month.

