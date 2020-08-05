Per draft plan, most Helena students will have one day of school before Labor Day

Although the first day of school in Helena is officially scheduled for Aug. 26, most students will likely have only one day of instruction before Labor Day.
Under the new "rolling start" model outlined in a draft of Helena Public Schools' back-to-school plan, small groups of students are set to start school on different days without the rest of the student body present. The groups will be determined by the first letter of each student's last name.
"We have drafted a rolling start to the year based on a significant number of needs," school district Superintendent Tyler Ream said. "While an additional opportunity in an already complicated school year, we believe that opening the school year through a transitional, rolling start is essential for several reasons."
Ream said those reasons include the need to provide a safe, healthy and aligned environment across all four potential operating models outlined in the draft reopening plan.
The model is intended to help accommodate the increased training and professional development that will be required for teachers and employees. Ream said it will also help ease students back into the classroom environment, as many have not seen the inside of a school building since they were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, Ream believes the smaller groups will be more conducive to the development of the needed relationships and routines that this pandemic necessitates. Smaller groups will also allow for teachers to better address student needs, he said.
Per the current draft plan, Aug. 26-28 are primarily set aside for teachers and other employees to learn new safety protocols to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Few students, if any, will be present on these days.
Small groups of elementary, middle and high school students will return to school over the following week, from Aug. 31-Sept. 4. Ream said each student will attend school one day over the course of this week, so a student who attends school on Monday will not return for the rest of the week.
The schools will be closed on Sept. 7 for Labor Day, and instruction will resume for all students on Sept. 8.
The Project For Alternative Learning and Access to Success programs could start school under a different model, as they are developing their own plans based on their individual needs.
While many details of this plan are yet to be determined, the district plans to release instructions based on its collaboration with public health officials later in the month.
