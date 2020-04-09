× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week, we are sharing the first submissions readers sent to Your Time for our People’s Art Gallery and page, along with their artist’s statement. Enjoy and join in. We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic lockdown.

Send your submissions to irarts@helenair.com.

Peggy Stringer

I love to paint things that remind me of events or places I have been. My dog Rusty on a hike at the top of Mount Helena with a big dog grin on his face, a trip to Freezeout Lake where thousands of snow geese fly at sunset, and my self-portrait painted to remind me of my swim a the World Championship IronMan in Kona, Hawaii.

I started painting after retirement from 33 years of service as a statistician with USDA. Painting helps me to be patient and in the days of COVID-19 we need to be patient, resilient, tolerant and kind. We all must continue to find ways to rebound from the hard times. Creating art does that for me.

Virginia Niccolucci