This week, we are sharing the first submissions readers sent to Your Time for our People’s Art Gallery and page, along with their artist’s statement. Enjoy and join in. We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic lockdown.
Peggy Stringer
I love to paint things that remind me of events or places I have been. My dog Rusty on a hike at the top of Mount Helena with a big dog grin on his face, a trip to Freezeout Lake where thousands of snow geese fly at sunset, and my self-portrait painted to remind me of my swim a the World Championship IronMan in Kona, Hawaii.
I started painting after retirement from 33 years of service as a statistician with USDA. Painting helps me to be patient and in the days of COVID-19 we need to be patient, resilient, tolerant and kind. We all must continue to find ways to rebound from the hard times. Creating art does that for me.
Virginia Niccolucci
VN Designs specializes in imaginative enameled jewelry on copper with each piece having a hand-painted colorful one-of-a-kind design influenced by modern art and nature. Those of us who sell through art and craft fairs are going to have to develop new marketing strategies in 2020. I like to say that we are not house bound, we are artists in residence. Although we can’t sell we are still creating.
Terry Cohea
Painting is such a good way to celebrate the beauty around us — particularly in these difficult times. And it’s a great way to stay in touch. Vince, my 8-year-old grandson in Missoula, and I are each painting 1/2 of a picture every day and mailing it to the other to complete. It’s been a great way to connect.
Kate Runnalls
I am a watercolor artist. I find my inspiration from ordinary subjects. It may be the color, shape, or texture that catches my eye. I am a member of the Helena Art Center and signature member of MTWS. I have shown at Holter Museum, Bigfork Art and Culture Center, and been featured in the Montana literary magazine Montana Mouthful. You can view my portfolio at katerunnallsartworkand notecards.weebly.com
These are two works I have been working on during this pandemic and recently finished.
Melissa Kwasny
I was half way through writing this poem about helping my partner move a large piece of stained glass when I realized that it was also a metaphor for the precarious and disorienting times we find ourselves living in.
Editor note: Kwasny is a Montana Co-Poets Laureate, sharing the honor with Mandy Smoker Broaddus.
The Week Of Moving Glass
Did we breathe as we did it, focusing on our feet
and the ice that sometimes softened into mud?
Old, we felt the strain, our waists twisting
in odd pain in order to face each other and still walk.
So many dangers we didn’t speak of,
though we each had our list, a slip, a corner hitting
a door jamb, but worse was getting lost
in the view. Sky underfoot is what it felt like,
a tilting as if I were in a plane. Clouds and blue
in a panic at being captured. If the piece were round,
it would have been more difficult.
We slid our fingertips beneath an edge, then edged
them in until we palmed it at its waist.
Like one might do for an ill person trying to stand.
I wonder how many rocks I will throw
in the river for each of my dead a year from now.
Ground glass, they say, settling in the lungs.
Glass, in its plural form: what we drink from or wear
to see, mirror or window what we use to see
outside the self. I am already dreaming about ways
it can could cause harm: to shatter, to sliver,
to sever—a sibilance that makes me clench my teeth.
We close our eyes, try to still ourselves, balance
on our rope, extra arms poling as if they were wings.
Hoping we meet no cars, encounter no wind,
only grace in retrospect after we lower it to the floor.
Stained glass in which the color of everything
is now absorbed. Suspended: an act of death defying.
- Melissa Kwasny
