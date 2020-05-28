People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

On the right is a single, black letter C. This represents how chaos is always threatening to intrude into order. It's an allusion to Yin and Yang, where the white contains an element of the black, and vice-versa. The C is placed where it is to break up the circle and make the O resemble a C.

The R below it is nearly as orderly, but a few R's are crooked. A pair of black H's disrupt the front. Hidden inside near the top are four more black H's. They disrupt the R to make it resemble an H.

The D is even more chaotic, made of different sizes and fonts of D, upper and lower case. Some red is beginning to creep in. Several black A's intrude into the design.

The E is even more chaotic. Many of the constituent E's are backward and sideways, and there are more red and black letters, as well as a bunch of black O's on the front and the side.

The bottom R is just a hollow shell of a letter. It's made of many different fonts and sizes and cases. It is infested with S's. Fallen E's and R's litter the ground around it.

The tower stands in the Yard of Chaos, a combination graveyard and junkyard. It's populated by more than 60 words, all made of the letters in Order and Chaos: A, C, D, E, H, O, R, and S. Those letters are the entire alphabet of the sculpture. No other letters appear therein.