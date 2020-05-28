People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

Today we are sharing the eighth week of submissions readers sent to Your Time.
We hope you enjoy the art and join in.
We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic lockdown.
Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.
Paintings, poems, drawings, sculptures, photos or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.
Submitted photos should be 1-3 megabytes. Submit to irarts@helenair.com.
Meet today’s artist: Adam Laceky
I began work on this sculpture right as news of the coronavirus was starting to dominate, though I had already mostly conceived it in mid-January.
It's called "Order Descending Into Chaos" and stands 30 inches tall, measuring 16" x 16" on the base.
The centerpiece is the Tower of Order, made of many hundreds of letters that I cast in epoxy resin and glued together. The top of the tower is the letter O. It's very orderly and symmetrical, like a big crystal.
At its top is another O, larger than the others. It's illuminated from below by a laser hidden under the base.
On the right is a single, black letter C. This represents how chaos is always threatening to intrude into order. It's an allusion to Yin and Yang, where the white contains an element of the black, and vice-versa. The C is placed where it is to break up the circle and make the O resemble a C.
The R below it is nearly as orderly, but a few R's are crooked. A pair of black H's disrupt the front. Hidden inside near the top are four more black H's. They disrupt the R to make it resemble an H.
The D is even more chaotic, made of different sizes and fonts of D, upper and lower case. Some red is beginning to creep in. Several black A's intrude into the design.
The E is even more chaotic. Many of the constituent E's are backward and sideways, and there are more red and black letters, as well as a bunch of black O's on the front and the side.
The bottom R is just a hollow shell of a letter. It's made of many different fonts and sizes and cases. It is infested with S's. Fallen E's and R's litter the ground around it.
The tower stands in the Yard of Chaos, a combination graveyard and junkyard. It's populated by more than 60 words, all made of the letters in Order and Chaos: A, C, D, E, H, O, R, and S. Those letters are the entire alphabet of the sculpture. No other letters appear therein.
On the left front is the graveyard. It's made of 32 glass tiles with letters on them. Together, the tiles spell out a story:
A SCREECH
CAR CRASH
SHE'S DEAD
DECEASED.
Between the rows of headstones are the words ASHES, HEARSE, and DECADES. To the left is the word SCARED. In front is the word CHARRED. A ghost haunts the graveyard. Near it is the word DREAD on top of HORROR. DOA lies on the ground beside it, and SCORCH.
In the front of the yard is a mobile made of block letters spelling CHAOS. Each letter is made of the letters of ORDER: The C is made of O's, the H is made of R's, etc. The mobile is in contrast to the tower: in motion instead of stationary; an arch instead of a tower.
The rest of the Yard is the junkyard — a pile of tires, scraps of fence, old gears and screws, a leftover panel of R's. The word SORE, in five-inch-tall wooden letters spans the back half. Those letters are covered with the words DROSS, ERASE, ACHOO, HEADACHE, RASH, and others.
The yard is covered with weeds and rainbow-colored pasta letters. They're sorted so that where there's a large A on the ground, it's surrounded by tiny A's, and so on.
There are many more details, too many to list here. Right now, the sculpture is almost complete, but I intend a few finishing touches in the next couple of weeks. I'm in no hurry.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.