People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

Today we are sharing the 10th week of submissions readers sent to Your Time.

We hope you enjoy the art and join in.

We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic.

Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.

Paintings, poems, drawings, sculptures, photos or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.

Submitted photos should be 1-3 megabytes. Submit to irarts@helenair.com.

Meet today’s artists:

Carol Dougherty

I’m submitting my watercolor painting,” Guardian Angel.” I am a member of Helena Art Center and Studio 715. I have been painting for about seven years and have studied with several local artists, Jude Mears, Jim Howard, Sally Angove, and most recently with Jim Martinez. I love painting Montana!

Cass Mitchell

Here’s what I have going on in my studio: lots of mugs, some soap/sponge dishes, an ice cream truck sculpture, all ready for glazing, and an old car, with final glaze.