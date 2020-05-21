People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic
PEOPLE'S ART GALLERY

Today we are sharing the seventh week of submissions readers sent to Your Time.

We hope you enjoy the art and join in.

We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic lockdown.

Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.

Paintings, poems, drawings or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.

Submitted photos should be 1-3 megabytes. Submit to irarts@helenair.com.

Pottery ladies.JPG

Meet today’s artists:

Alicia and Anne Pichette, mom and daughter, make pottery at the Clay Arts Guild of Helena. These photos show some of our most recent pieces created this Spring. During these tough times, we hope you remember to create something lovely, and stay safe and healthy.

Pottery2.jpg
Pottery1.jpg
Pottery3.jpg
Pottery4.jpg
