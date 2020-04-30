People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic
People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

Today, we are sharing the fourth week of submissions readers sent to Your Time for our People’s Art Gallery, along with their artist’s statement.

We hope you enjoy the art and join in.

We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic lockdown.

Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.

Paintings, poems, drawings or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.

Submit to irarts@helenair.com.

Eric Easton

Mugshot Eric Easton.jpg

Easton
Easton art.jpg

Eric Easton is a self-taught artist.
Easton painting.jpg

Easton's oil painting of a waterfall.

Eric Easton is an upcoming artist. He has had no formal art training, but in January started watching Bob Ross, the famous PBS artist, online. He has diligently followed these art techniques in his own oil paintings. He has posted these originals and more on the Facebook page, Eric Easton Artwork.

Larry Copenhaver

Mugshot Larry Copenhaver.jpg

Copenhaver

Larry Copenhaver, former Conservation Director for Montana Wildlife Federation, concentrates on a mission entitled Fish and Wildlife Arts and Sciences in various projects and has been an artist in some capacity since seventh grade.

Full Sail Copenhaver.jpg

Larry Copenhaver's painting "Full Sail."

He moved to Montana from Pennsylvania after getting his BS in wildlife and fish sciences at West Virginia University and embarked into wildlife art 40 years ago with pen-and-ink portraits of mostly fish and birds and other wildlife.

Midnight Snack Copenhaver.jpg

"Midnight Snack" by Larry Copenhaver.

Recently, watercolors have become a big part of the collection, but scratch-board has emerged as a favorite medium where the subject jumps out.

He hopes these images show his love for wildlife and the Montana landscape.

