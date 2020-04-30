People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today, we are sharing the fourth week of submissions readers sent to Your Time for our People’s Art Gallery, along with their artist’s statement.

We hope you enjoy the art and join in.

We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic lockdown.

Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.

Paintings, poems, drawings or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.

Submit to irarts@helenair.com.

Eric Easton

Eric Easton is an upcoming artist. He has had no formal art training, but in January started watching Bob Ross, the famous PBS artist, online. He has diligently followed these art techniques in his own oil paintings. He has posted these originals and more on the Facebook page, Eric Easton Artwork.

Larry Copenhaver

Larry Copenhaver, former Conservation Director for Montana Wildlife Federation, concentrates on a mission entitled Fish and Wildlife Arts and Sciences in various projects and has been an artist in some capacity since seventh grade.