People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

Today we are sharing the 12th week of submissions readers sent to Your Time.
We hope you enjoy the art and join in.
We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic.
Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.
Paintings, poems, drawings, sculptures, photos or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.
Submitted photos should be 1-3 megabytes. Submit to irarts@helenair.com.
Meet this week’s artist:
Wilbur Rehmann
When I first began in ceramics, I made wheel-thrown functional pottery. I continued making functional pottery until I began my studies with Rudy Autio at the University of Montana.
He really opened my eyes to sculpture, and I have primarily been making sculptural work ever since. I use as a touchstone for my work memories from an earlier time in my life.
Perhaps it’s nostalgia for a simpler and a more authentic time.
In the current socio-politico climate I am constantly confronted by the very real possibility that the America of Human Rights, Democracy and faith in our fellow citizens no longer exists as we run headlong into an autocracy or dictatorship.
It is hard for me to listen to President Trump at any time and in any place. I grieve for people of color in this current America.
