People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

Today we are sharing the 12th week of submissions readers sent to Your Time.

We hope you enjoy the art and join in.

We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic.

Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.

Paintings, poems, drawings, sculptures, photos or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.

Submitted photos should be 1-3 megabytes. Submit to irarts@helenair.com.

Meet this week’s artist:

Wilbur Rehmann

When I first began in ceramics, I made wheel-thrown functional pottery. I continued making functional pottery until I began my studies with Rudy Autio at the University of Montana.

He really opened my eyes to sculpture, and I have primarily been making sculptural work ever since. I use as a touchstone for my work memories from an earlier time in my life.

Perhaps it’s nostalgia for a simpler and a more authentic time.