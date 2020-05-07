People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today we are sharing the fifth week of submissions readers sent to Your Time for our People’s Art Gallery, along with their artist’s statement.

We hope you enjoy the art and join in.

We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic lockdown.

Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.

Paintings, poems, drawings or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.

Submitted photos should be 1-3 megabytes. Submit to irarts@helenair.com.

Catherine Dulacki

Catherine Dulacki and her husband moved to Montana two years ago after retiring.

“I have little formal training, but started painting years ago as a hobby,” she wrote. “Watercolor afforded me the most portable medium to paint while accompanying my husband on his weekend fishing trips.

“I like trying to paint varying subjects, working from photos when not on location. The two photos attached are ‘Daisy After the Rain’ (painted from a photo) and ‘The Sentinel,’ inspired by this grand old tree stump discovered while on a picnic near the Blackfoot River.”

