People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

This week, the People’s Art Gallery takes a step outside.

Today we are sharing the sixth week of submissions readers sent to Your Time.

We hope you enjoy the art and join in.

We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic lockdown.

Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.

Paintings, poems, drawings or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.

Submitted photos should be 1-3 megabytes. Submit to irarts@helenair.com.

Artist Terry Cohea enjoys painting watercolors and was one of the first artists to share her paintings in the People’s Art Gallery in April.

At that time, she wrote, “Painting is such a good way to celebrate the beauty around us—particularly in these difficult times. And it’s a great way to stay in touch.”

Besides painting flowers, Cohea loves to grow them.