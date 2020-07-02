People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today we are sharing the 11th week of submissions readers sent to Your Time.

We hope you enjoy the art and join in.

We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic.

Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.

Paintings, poems, drawings, sculptures, photos or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.

Submitted photos should be 1-3 megabytes. Submit to irarts@helenair.com.

Meet today’s artist:

Lisa Ernst

A few comments about finding the creative flow in the time of COVID:

After the initial shock, the proverbial rug pulled out from underneath me. All outlets closed, shows canceled, no classes... life came back.

I decided to focus on a few of the designs I already started and improve some of the classic ones. I am grateful for the folks who continue to request my work and those who host galleries and shows, slowly opening and caring on many levels.

For more information, visit https://www.lisaernstporcelain.com/.

