People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

Today, after a break of several weeks, we are sharing the 14th week of art submissions readers sent to Your Time.
We hope you enjoy the art and join in.
We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic.
Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.
Paintings, poems, drawings, sculptures, fabric works, photos or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.
Submitted photos should be 1-3 megabytes. Submit to irarts@helenair.com.
Meet this week’s artist:
Ann Wilsnack
I am an artist, gardener, scavenger, friend, wife, mother and soon-to-be grandmother. My studio is full of fabric, thread, notions, tools, sticks, dried leaves, petals and seed pods, plastic detritus, work spaces and comfortable chairs.
My creative pursuits are primarily gardening, crocheting, picture quilts and mobiles.
My garden delights me as it evolves from beauty to beauty and devours my time. The pandemic has given me time and motivation to make hats for young men who didn’t get to attend high school graduations and old men who did not have retirement parties after vital careers. They missed out on celebrations, but got hats that will keep their heads and hearts warm.
I completed two baby quilts with the names and birthdates. Two more are begun.
A new mobile uses rhubarb seeds and poppy stalks. My studio is awash with diverse fun mobiles. I am eager to sell them so I will have room to hang new ones made of the stuff I have scavenged. The mobiles are great gifts for children (they calm down babies), aging parents (they are friendly without needing to be fed) and ourselves (they relax and calm us.)
If you would like to see my art work and delight in my playful fairy friendly garden, I would love to share it with you. My studio is open to the night air and some of my art spins outside. Call me to arrange a safe time to visit at 449-3216 or text me at 439-6605.
