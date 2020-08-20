People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today, after a break of several weeks, we are sharing the 14th week of art submissions readers sent to Your Time.

We hope you enjoy the art and join in.

We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic.

Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.

Paintings, poems, drawings, sculptures, fabric works, photos or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.

Submitted photos should be 1-3 megabytes. Submit to irarts@helenair.com.

Meet this week’s artist:

Ann Wilsnack

I am an artist, gardener, scavenger, friend, wife, mother and soon-to-be grandmother. My studio is full of fabric, thread, notions, tools, sticks, dried leaves, petals and seed pods, plastic detritus, work spaces and comfortable chairs.

My creative pursuits are primarily gardening, crocheting, picture quilts and mobiles.