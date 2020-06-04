People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic
PEOPLE'S ART GALLERY

People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

Today we are sharing the ninth week of submissions readers sent to Your Time.

We hope you enjoy the art and join in.

We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic.

Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.

Paintings, poems, drawings, sculptures, photos or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.

Submitted photos should be 1-3 megabytes. Submit to irarts@helenair.com.

Meet today’s artists:

Nancy Goughnour

Goghnour
Nancy Goughnour's latest work includes horses.

I'm interested in women's bodies; they are so beautiful and expressive. The bigger the better! Done a series of torso wall hangings, a series of small nude figures on bricks lately and I've done a lot of American bison subjects.

During the pandemic, I have been working with horses and have an idea of a group of Appaloosas. I’m still experimenting and not there yet. I don’t have my own kiln, so I hope the Bray opens soon. I don’t have much time as I'm almost 92!

Patty Ceglio

Ceglio

The tile collection is Sgraffito (carved) work - inspired by St Basil's Cathedral in Red Square. I am fascinated by unique surfaces and architectural elements -- or “architexture”, as well as textures and patterns found in nature.

Patty Ceglio enjoys working with textures and patterns.

It might not be a surprise to hear that I live in an 1885 Victorian Home in Helena -- there’s a never-ending supply of inspiration in our wonderful city!

I’ve lived in Helena for eight years. Prior to that, I lived in Yellowstone National Park and Gardiner.

