People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

Today we are sharing the 13th week of submissions readers sent to Your Time.

We hope you enjoy the art and join in.

We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic.

Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.

Paintings, poems, drawings, sculptures, photos or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.

Submitted photos should be 1-3 megabytes. Submit to irarts@helenair.com.

Meet this week’s artist:

Loren Kovich

This watercolor painting of Blackcapped Chickadees was supposed to be a demonstration painting at one of my art courses at the Helena College. Unfortunately, the college had to close before that could happen so I finished the painting in my studio. The focus of the demonstration was meant to be on negative painting in the background. After the background was completed then the branches and birds were finished. With luck we may be able to have classes this fall.

For more information: 406-495-9203, lorenkovich@yahoo.com

