People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

Today, we are sharing the third week of submissions readers sent to Your Time for our People’s Art Gallery, along with their artist’s statement.
We hope you enjoy the art and join in.
We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic lockdown.
Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.
Paintings, poems, drawings or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.
Submit to irarts@helenair.com.
Glen Cuchine
I'm a Montana native currently (past 17 years) living in Boise, Idaho.
I grew up in East Helena and graduated from Helena High School and Carroll College. My art interest is primarily watercolor, although I have dabbled in other artistic efforts over the years.
My formal training is limited to a few classes with Montana and Idaho artists and lots and lots of YouTube videos.
My studio is in my home in Boise, and I enjoy painting landscapes similar to what one might see in Idaho and Montana.
Many of my works include florals and some whimsical subjects as well. I computer scan many of my works and create 5" x 7" greeting cards.
I like to share cards with friends, family and many find their way to cancer patients at St. Peter's Hospital, where my daughter is an oncology nurse.
She and I enjoy making these available at no cost to the folks there.
I use transparent watercolor on a variety of different papers, including Arches 140# cold press paper. lstchcglch@gmail.com
Lou Archambault
“The Giant Awakes.” Mixed-media, painted by Lou Archambault.
I’m sharing art because we are all in need of lots of humor. I specialize in painting real people and, as a retired architect, buildings. Prints available. Keep others safe by wearing a mask.
Jim Martinez
Jim Martinez is a Vietnam veteran who took up art upon his return. He now has an art class called Studio 715, which is held twice a week at Eagles Manor for residents and members of the community.
His work is in watercolor. The raven pictures started as a result of Jim enjoying lunch at a particular restaurant, and he wanted to "rave" about the food.
His two works are – “Raven about health care workers” and “Raven about social distancing.” Raven and l go where he is happiest.
