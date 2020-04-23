People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today, we are sharing the third week of submissions readers sent to Your Time for our People’s Art Gallery, along with their artist’s statement.

We hope you enjoy the art and join in.

We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic lockdown.

Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.

Paintings, poems, drawings or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.

Submit to irarts@helenair.com.

Glen Cuchine

I'm a Montana native currently (past 17 years) living in Boise, Idaho.

I grew up in East Helena and graduated from Helena High School and Carroll College. My art interest is primarily watercolor, although I have dabbled in other artistic efforts over the years.

My formal training is limited to a few classes with Montana and Idaho artists and lots and lots of YouTube videos.

My studio is in my home in Boise, and I enjoy painting landscapes similar to what one might see in Idaho and Montana.