People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic
1 comment
editor's pick

People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

  • 1

Today, we are sharing the third week of submissions readers sent to Your Time for our People’s Art Gallery, along with their artist’s statement.

We hope you enjoy the art and join in.

We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic lockdown.

Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.

Paintings, poems, drawings or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs as well as professional artists.

Submit to irarts@helenair.com.

Glen Cuchine

Glen Cuchine mugshot.jpg

Cuchine

I'm a Montana native currently (past 17 years) living in Boise, Idaho.

I grew up in East Helena and graduated from Helena High School and Carroll College. My art interest is primarily watercolor, although I have dabbled in other artistic efforts over the years.

My formal training is limited to a few classes with Montana and Idaho artists and lots and lots of YouTube videos.

My studio is in my home in Boise, and I enjoy painting landscapes similar to what one might see in Idaho and Montana.

Glen Cuchine art 1.jpg

"Late Winter Twin Peaks" by Glen Cuchine
Glen Cuchine art 2.jpg

"Three Fair Ladies" by Glen Cuchine

Many of my works include florals and some whimsical subjects as well. I computer scan many of my works and create 5" x 7" greeting cards.

I like to share cards with friends, family and many find their way to cancer patients at St. Peter's Hospital, where my daughter is an oncology nurse.

Glen Cuchine art 3.jpg

"Mixed Bunch" by Glen Cuchine
Glen Cuchine art 4

"A Walk in Springtime" by Glen Cuchine

She and I enjoy making these available at no cost to the folks there.

I use transparent watercolor on a variety of different papers, including Arches 140# cold press paper. lstchcglch@gmail.com

Lou Archambault

Lou Archambault mugshot.jpg

Archambault

“The Giant Awakes.” Mixed-media, painted by Lou Archambault.

Lou Archambaldt art.jpg

"The Giant Awakes" by Lou Archambault

I’m sharing art because we are all in need of lots of humor. I specialize in painting real people and, as a retired architect, buildings. Prints available. Keep others safe by wearing a mask.

Jim Martinez

Jim Martinez mugshot.jpg

Martinez

Jim Martinez is a Vietnam veteran who took up art upon his return. He now has an art class called Studio 715, which is held twice a week at Eagles Manor for residents and members of the community.

His work is in watercolor. The raven pictures started as a result of Jim enjoying lunch at a particular restaurant, and he wanted to "rave" about the food.

Jim Martinez art 2.jpg

Watercolor art by Jim Martinez
Jim Martinez art 1.jpg

Raven watercolor art by Jim Martinez 
Jim Martinez art 3.jpg

Watercolor art by Jim Martinez

His two works are – “Raven about health care workers” and “Raven about social distancing.” Raven and l go where he is happiest.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
1st Yellowstone County death; Montana reaches 422 COVID-19 cases
Local

1st Yellowstone County death; Montana reaches 422 COVID-19 cases

Montana saw two people die from COVID-19 on Friday, including a woman in Cascade County older than 65 and with underlying health conditions and a man in his 50s in Yellowstone County, who is likely the youngest reported person in the state to die of complications from the new coronavirus.

Bars open, gyms closed: How Montana looks in Phase 1
Local

Bars open, gyms closed: How Montana looks in Phase 1

Starting with churches on Sunday, some of the places and businesses in Montana that have been closed since at least mid-March will begin to reopen, though operations will look much different than they did before COVID-19 hit the state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News