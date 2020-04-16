People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

Paulette Etchart

This painting was done from a photo taken by my cousin David Corderman.

We were traveling up to Glasgow in the winter and he took the photo on the go. I painted it because I thought it showed beautiful winter light and a true Montana subject.

Seeing these grain elevators along the road while “Heading to the Hi -Line” always made me think of the fun of going home to my hometown, which is located and now famous for being in “the middle of nowhere”!

Montana is a big state and the eastern part has a beauty all its own!

Gayle Shanahan

This is a piece of art I have been working on called “Laurie,” done in pastel.

I have been a local Helena portrait artist for many years and enjoy doing portraits of people, places and pets.

Leila Maichel

I am in my late 60s. From the time I was little, I would stare at people’s paintings wishing I could do that. In 2007, I decided to give it a try. I am a self-taught artist. I don’t have a fancy phone or the internet, but I have sold 10 pictures.