People's art gallery: Here's what our readers are creating during the pandemic

Today, we are sharing the second week of submissions readers sent to Your Time for our People’s Art Gallery and page, along with their artist’s statement.

Enjoy and join in.

We would love to see, and read and hear what our readers are creating during the pandemic lockdown.

Please submit a short statement about yourself and your work and a jpeg of yourself.

Paintings, poems, drawings or links to videos of a song or poem you performed are welcome. We want to share works by amateurs, as well as professional artists.

Submit to irarts@helenair.com.

Watercolor art by Colleen Rogan.
Two artist friends in Virginia and I stay in touch by painting in shared journals. We periodically mail the journal we are working on to the next person.

COVID-19 temporarily suspended our recent schedule to switch journals, so we continue to work in the one we have. Eventually we each will have a completed journal with art from all three of us. It’s a unique way to stay connected to friends far away.

"Longing for Touch", a crayon sketch by Tim Holmes.

This is a quick crayon sketch I call "Longing for Touch," speaking of the hunger I feel for human contact.

"Heading to the Hi-Line" by Paulette Etchart.

This painting was done from a photo taken by my cousin David Corderman.

We were traveling up to Glasgow in the winter and he took the photo on the go. I painted it because I thought it showed beautiful winter light and a true Montana subject.

Seeing these grain elevators along the road while “Heading to the Hi -Line” always made me think of the fun of going home to my hometown, which is located and now famous for being in “the middle of nowhere”!

Montana is a big state and the eastern part has a beauty all its own!

"Laurie," by Gayle Shanahan.

This is a piece of art I have been working on called “Laurie,” done in pastel.

I have been a local Helena portrait artist for many years and enjoy doing portraits of people, places and pets.

I am in my late 60s. From the time I was little, I would stare at people’s paintings wishing I could do that. In 2007, I decided to give it a try. I am a self-taught artist. I don’t have a fancy phone or the internet, but I have sold 10 pictures.

Last year I donated a picture on a saw to “Pads for Paws.” They sold raffle tickets for $5 each and made $600.

They are going to put a couple of my pictures online that I donated to them. This is a way I can help people get pet food during the crisis since I love animals. Especially dogs!

