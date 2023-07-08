A book five years in the writing has come to the presses to introduce readers to 10 of the Treasure Sate’s most valuable “unsung heroes.”

“Montana Grit“ by Helena’s Marga Lincoln delves deep into the past lives of these diverse Montanans to capture the impact their lives have made on the state.

Lincoln is a freelance writer but was a longtime Montana journalist, working at the Helena Independent Record for many years. Lincoln was approached by Farcountry Press in 2017 and asked if she would like to write a book.

“The more I thought about it, a topic that had always interested me is how every day, somewhat ordinary people wind up taking a courageous stance,” she said.

Lincoln’s research led her to the Montana Historical Society and classes taught by associate history professor DJ Cash at Carroll College. From that, she discovered 10 Montanans whose achievements history had somewhat left behind.

Lincoln highlighted individuals in her book who particularly stuck out to her — the first being suffragist Hazel Hunkins of chapter five.

Hunkins was born in Colorado in 1890 and moved to Billings as a teenager. She earned a degree in chemistry in 1913 and worked to get her master’s degree. She struggled to find work because of her gender.

“She was sort of turned into a suffragist by circumstances and basically dedicated her life to women’s rights first in the United States and later in England,” Lincoln said.

Hunkins would become one of the main suffragists during World War I. She joined a group of suffragists, the “Silent Sentinels,” and began picketing in silence outside the White House for President Woodrow Wilson to support the suffrage amendment in 1917.

“That was highly unusual. People did not picket back then,” Lincoln said. “They did not picket the White House for their political causes.”

Lincoln also highlighted journalist Minnie Two Shoes, born Minnie Elder, whose story is the last chapter of the book.

Two Shoes was a part of a group of Native American journalists who worked to solve the 1975 murder of Annie Mae Aquash, a leading activist in the American Indian Movement (AIM) and part of the 1973 occupation of Wounded Knee, South Dakota. Wounded Knee was the site where the U.S. Cavalry killed 150 Lakota men, women and children in 1890.

“It was a very tense time. It was an important takeover to call attention to the poverty of American Indians and to their treaty rights being broken,” said Lincoln.

It would take over two decades before someone was convicted of the murder of Aquash, who was killed because some American Indians thought she was an informant to the government.

Lincoln noted that a lot of Native American journalists worked on newspapers supported by their tribes, which could make it difficult to report on issues within the tribe for fear of losing funding.

“It took a lot of courage because she had to turn against her own people in a lot of ways,” said Lincoln. “She loved AIM. She also faced a lot of physical threats.”

The other eight chapters in the book cover a wide range of historic Montanans, among them a Chinese businessman who survived ethnic boycotts, a Crow leader who fought for his tribal lands from the government and corporations, the first African-American nurse in Montana’s Red Cross Nursing Service, a minister and a judge who faced consequences for opposing war and more.

Lincoln said that in 2006, 78 people in Montana alone were exonerated from being accused of sedition during World War I. She said 200 people had been arrested, and 125 went to trial of the 200; 79 people were convicted and 41 were sent to prison. Montana’s Sedition Act of 1918 became a model for the nation, Lincoln said.

Lincoln said when she first started researching for her book, she felt a “sense of relief” that the past was staying in the past, such as book burnings, banning information, etc. But by the time she reached the end of writing her book, she noted that “there’s book banning all over the place.”

“There’s kind of an inner disbelief but also a recognition of why we need to know history and why we can learn from these people,” Lincoln said.

Lincoln has two signings scheduled for “Montana Grit.” The first will be at the Summer Art Walk July 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Birds and Beasleys, and one from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22 at Montana Book Co.

“I like these people,” said Lincoln. “I really think they’re people that are worth getting to know.”