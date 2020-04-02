People’s Art: Call for creative endeavors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

People’s Art

Has the pandemic lockdown spurred you to be creative?

Are you writing a poem?

Creating a painting or sculpture?

Writing a song?

Your Time would love to hear from you and share your work with our readers in the newspaper and online.

Please submit jpegs of your artwork, with a sentence or two about yourself and a headshot.

Or send a link to your video of you singing your song.

Or send us the text of your poem.

We’re open to your ideas.

Send your submissions to irarts@helenair.com.

We welcome works by both amateurs and/or professionals.

We just want to be in touch with you and share what is happening out in our beloved community.

