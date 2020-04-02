People’s Art: Call for creative endeavors
People’s Art: Call for creative endeavors

Pursuits Creative Journaling (IR copy)

This photo shows the journal entry called "Blossom," made with gel pen on a 5.5 x 12 inch journal page. The IR wants to see or hear your creative endeavors while we are spending time tucked away in our homes.

Has the pandemic lockdown spurred you to be creative?

Are you writing a poem?

Creating a painting or sculpture?

Writing a song?

Your Time would love to hear from you and share your work with our readers in the newspaper and online.

Please submit jpegs of your artwork, with a sentence or two about yourself and a headshot.

Or send a link to your video of you singing your song.

Or send us the text of your poem.

We’re open to your ideas.

Send your submissions to irarts@helenair.com.

We welcome works by both amateurs and/or professionals.

We just want to be in touch with you and share what is happening out in our beloved community.

