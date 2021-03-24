Pedestrian struck and killed on I-15 near Helena

A 17-year-old pedestrian died Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a passing vehicle on Interstate 15 near the Lincoln exit north of Helena.

According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, no charges are being sought against the driver of the vehicle and the incident is still under investigation.

The crash occurred on I-15 northbound at approximately 1:35 p.m. The teenager died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton said.

Northbound I-15 traffic was restricted to one lane while law enforcement was on the scene.

Not all next of kin have been notified.

