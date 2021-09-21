Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Helena

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.

The crash occurred just before 5:20 p.m. in the area of 5th Avenue and Rodney Street, according to a press release from the Helena Police Department.

The crash is under investigation, and additional details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

