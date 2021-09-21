 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Helena
1 comment
editor's pick alert top story

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Helena

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Police
File photo

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash occurred just before 5:20 p.m. in the area of 5th Avenue and Rodney Street, according to a press release from the Helena Police Department.

The crash is under investigation, and additional details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

1 comment
0
0
0
44
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are there more floods?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News