Pedestrian killed in Helena crash was a New Jersey doctor

The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena on Tuesday was a doctor from New Jersey.

According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Corner Leo Dutton, the victim was Dr. Christopher Muenzen, 66. Muenzen was a contract physician who was working with the Veteran's Administration in Helena.

Dutton listed the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of the incident as accidental.

The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Rodney Street and 5th Avenue.

Helena Police Department officials say at that time they responded to the area following reports of the accident.

HPD Lieutenant Cory Bailey said a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 36-year-old male was attempting to back up. The driver did not see Muenzen walking behind the vehicle and struck him. Muenzen died as a result.

According to police, neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the accident. Currently the incident remains under investigation, said Bailey.

Dutton said Muenzen's next-of-kin have been notified and he expressed condolences to the family.

