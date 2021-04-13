Pedestrian hit by car outside Montana Capitol

INDEPENDENT RECORD
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car outside the Montana State Capitol Monday evening.
A 2015 Dodge Journey driven by a Helena resident hit the pedestrian while turning left from Breckenridge Street onto Montana Avenue around 5:10 p.m., the Helena Police Department reported. The pedestrian was walking west across Montana Avenue.
No citations have been issued, and the case is still active.
