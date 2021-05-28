PBS' National Memorial Day Concert to feature Vietnam combat nurse from Helena

“The show will go out to the troops around the world on American Forces Network, it’s a tribute to them,” Carlson Evans said. “I was really overwhelmed when asked to work with the concert’s producers on this. It’s another dream come true, having the opportunity to talk about what the veterans have done for us.”

A native of Buffalo, Minnesota, during her second year of nursing school, Carlson Evans heard that nurses were needed for the war, and enlisted immediately and volunteered to go to Vietnam. She landed overseas on July 31, 1968.

Carlson Evans and her fellow nurses worked six days a week, 12 or more hours a day, sometimes on duty 24-36 hours straight. After 351 days serving in Vietnam, Carlson Evans came home with pride in knowing she served her country by saving American lives and comforting those who didn’t make it back. But she was told by some that her sacrifice and commitment was shameful.

At the Vietnam Memorial Wall in 1982, a veteran next to Carlson Evans asked if she was a nurse in Vietnam. He said “I’ve waited 14 years to say... Thank You. Thank you for being there for us. You’re all we had.”

Carlson Evans realized that the women who served beside the men in Vietnam should also be represented, with memorials standing side by side in Washington, D.C.