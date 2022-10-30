Patrons say goodbye to favorite local restaurant

Loyal customers bid farewell to beloved Helena restaurant Saigon Alley on Saturday.

Owner Rachel Conn ended a more than five-year run that began in the back of a food truck.

The eatery was known for its southeast Asian cuisine and specialized in gluten free and vegetarian menu items, an uncommon sight in Montana.

"We always kind of had a different notion about what could be done," Conn said. "And we've really loved doing it."

She first fired up the food truck in 2017, and moved into a brick-and-mortar location in Reeder's Alley early in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced her to delay the restaurant's opening until the fall of 2020, but she continued to operate out of the food truck during that time.

Conn said when she began this endeavor, she was a single woman. Nearly six years later, she now has a husband and two children ages 1 and 3.

While saying goodbye to the business she built and nurtured is difficult, Conn is looking forward to spending more time with her family.

"My husband sure needs a break," she said. "I wouldn't have been able to do this without him. He's been a rock star."

Even in the off seasons, her and one other cook prepared meals for an average of 1,000 people a week, and she would work as much as 80 hours a week.

Conn also expressed gratitude for her staff. During peak summer seasons, she employed 13 people and maintained a staff of seven during shoulder seasons.

"We've had the most amazing staff the whole time," she said. "They put up with me all these years and I can't say enough about them."

Unlike many businesses in Helena and across the state, Conn said she never had issues keeping a full staff of employees. She said she paid her employees well and meal prices had gratuity built in, resulting in a living wage.

Conn said she will treasure the "lots of little memories with each employee," but her favorites will be supporting her employees who ran on the Capital High School cross country team during their local meets.

"We've been going as a group to the Bruins' meets dressed up as vegetables or 1980s runners," she said with a smile.

Saigon Alley's patrons over the years likely have their own "little memories."

Heather and Kevin Hadley of Cascade County met their friend Mary Hensley of Great Falls for what they called their "last meal" on the restaurant's sunny patio Thursday.

The trio ordered their favorites, bao buns, vegetable spring rolls and curry.

Heather Hadley said she first tried the food in the mobile days of Saigon Alley while in town for a board meeting that Conn catered.

"This has been a fairly regular stop anytime we're in Helena," she said.

Hensley said she likes the diverse menu.

"It's one of the few places you can actually get a full vegetarian meal," she said.

Saturday, Saigon Alley hosted a customer appreciation event. Conn said customers could order from a limited food and drink menu in order to use up what supplies she has remaining.

"We'll have kind of a free-for-all," she said earlier in the week. "We just want it to be a fun time."

In the immediate future, Conn and her family plan to take a family vacation to visit her husband's family. She said she is also planning her own little three-day getaway.

"I'm going to sit by a wood stove and read," she said.

Helenans have not tasted the last of Conn's culinary expertise just yet. She said she will soon pivot into a meal delivery service called Wonderlust Foods, featuring some Saigon Alley favorites in addition to new dishes from other regions and American classics. She said there will also be gluten free and vegetarian options available.

She said she envisions meal service customers will make their selections from a weekly revolving menu and choose a delivery day. Meals will be delivered to costumers' doors ready to bake.

Those interested can reach out via the restaurant's social media pages or by sending an email inquiry to SaigonAlleyHelena@gmail.com.

Conn said orders might be capped in the early goings to ensure everything goes smoothly.

"I wanted to find a way I can run this business in a way that works best for my family and other families," she said.

Posted on a plastic partition in front of the restaurant's open kitchen was a letter to customers alerting them to the imminent closure and thanking them for their patronage.

"I feel as though with the support of my family and employees we have built something beautiful," Conn wrote in her letter. "We have enjoyed getting to know some of you and hopefully making your bellies happy."