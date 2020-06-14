Patriot Parade circles Helena Valley on Flag Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

About 65 vehicles paraded around the Helena Valley on Sunday in celebration of Flag Day, the 245th birthday of the U.S. Army, the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the birthday of President Donald Trump, organizer Shirley Herrin said.

“We have several patriotic events that we were celebrating, and people were just really upbeat and just had great positive attitudes,” she said. “We were just happy to get out there and celebrate being Americans.”

The vehicles, many adorned with American flags and signs, left the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds around 1 p.m. and paraded through parts of Helena, East Helena and Montana City before returning to the fairgrounds.

Herrin said Helena's Patriot Parade came together after similar events were planned in Bozeman and Kalispell.

She expects it will become an annual Flag Day tradition.

“I would say it will become an annual event because so many people were really positive about it,” Herrin said.

