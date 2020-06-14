Patriot Parade circles Helena Valley on Flag Day
1 comment
editor's pick top story

Patriot Parade circles Helena Valley on Flag Day

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Patriot Parade

About 65 vehicles, many adorned with American flags and signs, left the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds and paraded through parts of Helena, East Helena and Montana City before returning to the fairgrounds.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

About 65 vehicles paraded around the Helena Valley on Sunday in celebration of Flag Day, the 245th birthday of the U.S. Army, the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the birthday of President Donald Trump, organizer Shirley Herrin said.

“We have several patriotic events that we were celebrating, and people were just really upbeat and just had great positive attitudes,” she said. “We were just happy to get out there and celebrate being Americans.”

The vehicles, many adorned with American flags and signs, left the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds around 1 p.m. and paraded through parts of Helena, East Helena and Montana City before returning to the fairgrounds.

Herrin said Helena's Patriot Parade came together after similar events were planned in Bozeman and Kalispell.

She expects it will become an annual Flag Day tradition.

“I would say it will become an annual event because so many people were really positive about it,” Herrin said.

1 comment
17
3
1
0
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News