Patients’ artwork on display at the Holter Museum

Dazzling rag dolls gaily adorned.
Two soaring wood towers.
An array of jewel-like mandalas in rainbow colors.
These are just a few of the works on display through June 6 at the Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence St, as part of Mental Health Awareness month.
The exhibit is the culmination of a year of art classes offered at St. Peter’s Behavioral Health Unit as part of the Holter’s Healing Arts Program.
The works are by both geriatric patients struggling with memory issues and patients dealing with various mental health issues -- depression, anxiety and addiction.
“I’m there to introduce them to creative processes and materials,” said Holter education and outreach director Sondra Hines. “And what we’re doing is about having fun, and not a therapy session.”
Along one gallery wall are brightly colored weaving and textile projects made by geriatric patients.
The textiles and yarns are familiar objects, she said. “I try to choose materials and mediums that they relate to and that are simple to use, but don’t insult their adultness.”
Most of the patients are there for very short times, she said, with some patients staying only three to five days.
“They’re mostly grateful to sit with someone doing something familiar that doesn’t require fine motor skills.”
Free-form weaving involves wrapping and weaving and some threading of beads and buttons on pipe cleaners, she said, and doesn’t require counting or dexterity.
Across the room from the rag dolls is a wall of power dolls, made from odds and ends of fabric, but in this case their creators wrote words and messages that are rolled up and tucked into the dolls.
“The idea that our words and thoughts have power and we can give that power to this object and keep it with us – is the idea I was going for.”
On an adjacent wall is a series of alcohol ink paintings on vellum.
This is another case of fun, easy-to-use media. “It’s one of those materials that looks amazing and you can’t mess it up.”
Hines likes watching patients respond: “Wow, I made something really cool and it wasn’t intimidating.”
It wasn’t possible for this reporter to see and hear patients working with the art supplies in an actual art class.
Instead, there are words stenciled on the gallery walls that are patients’ comments that have been captured by staff.
One staff member wrote of a patient who was thrilled her rag doll would be on display: “She cried with gratitude when she found out people would see her artwork.”
Another patient said of an art project, “I want to add this to my coping skills list.”
While a third said, “I really love Tuesdays because the Art Museum and the (therapy) dogs come.”
And perhaps the nicest comment of all was, “I just walked in here and felt joy.”
These were the words of a patient who helped install the art show in the Holter gallery. She noted, “We’re all in here because we’re depressed, and we chose color!”
Sometimes, some amazing things come out while patients create works.
“There’s a gentleman…on the Behavioral Health Unit and he would sit down for a minute and then leave,” said recreation therapist Heather Myers.
But during one of the projects, building sculptures – “He just came alive.
“He built this sculpture out of wood (‘TOWR’). He told us … of helping when the Twin Towers went down and being at Ground Zero, and he hadn’t talked about it before. He really opened up. He was really excited, and he wanted to see it displayed.”
“We try to make it playful and light,” said Hines of the art sessions.
“This program has been a great addition to the BHU,” Myers said. “I foresee in the future that it continues to add to it. It’s not only something the patients look forward to, but also staff.”
She admits, the art classes have her wandering outside of her own comfort zone. “I’ve really expanded” and learned how to go with new things. “My hope is if I can learn that, maybe the patients can do it with their lives as well.”
Exhibit hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Free, but donations welcome. For info, call 442-6400 or visit www.holtermuseum.org.