Patients’ artwork on display at the Holter Museum

One staff member wrote of a patient who was thrilled her rag doll would be on display: “She cried with gratitude when she found out people would see her artwork.”

Another patient said of an art project, “I want to add this to my coping skills list.”

While a third said, “I really love Tuesdays because the Art Museum and the (therapy) dogs come.”

And perhaps the nicest comment of all was, “I just walked in here and felt joy.”

These were the words of a patient who helped install the art show in the Holter gallery. She noted, “We’re all in here because we’re depressed, and we chose color!”

Sometimes, some amazing things come out while patients create works.

“There’s a gentleman…on the Behavioral Health Unit and he would sit down for a minute and then leave,” said recreation therapist Heather Myers.

But during one of the projects, building sculptures – “He just came alive.