Path to be constructed along portion of Benton Avenue

The Montana Department of Transportation and prime contractor JAG Grading and Paving plan to begin construction on the Benton Avenue paved bike/pedestrian path beginning Aug. 17.

The project is along the east side of Benton Avenue adjacent to Bill Roberts Golf Course and Batch Fields. The path will begin at the intersection of Benton Avenue with Oakwood Lane and extends north approximately a half mile to connect with the existing path at the intersection of Benton Avenue and Elmwood Lane.

There will be minor shoulder and lane closures and construction related traffic in the work zone along Benton Avenue as well as the intersections of Benton Avenue and Oakwood Lane, Meadow Drive, Cole Avenue, and Elmwood Lane. The project is anticipated to last approximately 10 weeks, MDT said.

The work includes approximately a half mile of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant 10-foot-wide paved bike/pedestrian path, fencing, crosswalks, signing and revegetation. The purpose of the project is to construct ADA upgrades at the Oakwood Lane, Meadow Drive, and Elmwood Lane intersections to ensure access for all and safely route pedestrians and bicyclists along Benton Avenue.

The project is funded with federal Highway Administration Transportation Alternatives funds and city of Helena matching funds.

