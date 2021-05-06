Pat Spoonheim, Sip ' Dip's famed 'Piano Pat,' dies

Pat Spoonheim, Montana’s legendary “Piano Pat,” who entertained patrons of the Sip 'n Dip lounge from the keyboards for more than 50 years, has died.
The Sip 'n Dip lounge, a Great Falls Tiki bar with an international reputation as a fun and unique venue because of people dressed as mermaids swimming behind the bar, made the announcement Wednesday night.
“It is with tremendously sad hearts that we tell you that our beloved Piano Pat passed away peacefully last night,” the Tiki lounge posted on its Facebook page. “We loved her very, very much. Our hearts are broken. Rest In Peace beautiful music girl.”
As of Thursday morning, there were 708 comments to the Facebook post.
"Oh, Pat. I hope Heaven has a really big piano waiting for you," one person wrote.
Spoonheim celebrated 50 years at the Sip 'n Dip, which is in the O'Haire Motor Inn, in 2013. In 2003, GQ magazine named the Sip 'n Dip as the No. 1 bar on the planet worth flying for. The New York Times called it the "campiest bar in America."
In January 2020, she told Punch magazine that her mother started her with piano lessons and she had 12 years of instruction, including classical music.
She said there used to be dances every Saturday night in small towns.
"... a bunch of us got together and had a little orchestra and we played every Saturday night in a dance hall — I was only about 13 years old then," she said.
She said she came to Great Falls and played with orchestras.
"For the job at the Sip ‘n Dip, I came in because the guy that was playing in there wanted a two-week vacation. I had never played a piano bar in my life and I’ll tell you, I just sweat blood to come in as a single. I played there and then he never came back from his vacation. And I’ve been there ever since," she told Punch.
Sandi Thares, owner and manager of the Sip ‘n Dip, said she would remember Spoonheim for “how much love she had for us and for everyone she played for.”
“She was more than a friend,” Thares said, noting Spoonheim played at her wedding. “She was like everyone’s mom or grandma around here.”
She said Spoonheim had not played at the Sip ‘n Dip since February 2020, citing COVID-19 concerns, but was convinced she would come back. She said she had talked about retiring.
“They weren’t expecting her to go quite yet,” she said.
Thares was unable to provide Spoonheim’s exact age, but it is believed she was in her 80s.