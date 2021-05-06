Pat Sponheim, Sip 'n Dip's famed 'Piano Pat,' dies

She said there used to be dances every Saturday night in small towns.

"... a bunch of us got together and had a little orchestra and we played every Saturday night in a dance hall — I was only about 13 years old then," she said.

She said she came to Great Falls and played with orchestras.

"For the job at the Sip ‘n Dip, I came in because the guy that was playing in there wanted a two-week vacation. I had never played a piano bar in my life and I’ll tell you, I just sweat blood to come in as a single. I played there and then he never came back from his vacation. And I’ve been there ever since," she told Punch.

Sandi Thares, owner and manager of the Sip ‘n Dip, said she would remember Sponheim for “how much love she had for us and for everyone she played for.”

“She was more than a friend,” Thares said, noting Sponheim played at her wedding. “She was like everyone’s mom or grandma around here.”

She said Sponheim had not played at the Sip ‘n Dip since February 2020, citing COVID-19 concerns, but was convinced she would come back. She said she had talked about retiring.

“They weren’t expecting her to go quite yet,” she said.