Passing the Bhutan: A teacher touches the future

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Stream on Amazon Prime, et al.

Grade: A-

My daughter’s life was transformed by the unconditional love given her by teachers such as Lauri Bowlds and Marcia Lythgoe of Smith School in the 1990s.

The most transformative teaching happens with the youngest students. Like gardeners nurturing seeds, these educators supply water and sunshine -- knowledge and love -- and watch the children blossom.

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” is a loving, gentle tribute to Ugyen Dorji, who, reluctantly, takes a job teaching young children in one of the most remote villages on the globe – a place reachable only by walking six days up muddy hills and steep inclines into the breathtaking Himalayan mountains of Bhutan.

The day he arrives, a young girl, Pem Zam, will remind him of his sacred calling: “Teachers touch the future.”

The love of these children will melt Ugyen’s cynical heart, and transform his soul.

In the center of the classroom stands a 1,000-pound fuzzy Yak, Norbu. Think of him as a therapy Yak.

Norbu, a gift to the teacher, sits on the floor inside the primitive one-room school. Kids adore their pet Yak, whose dung becomes fuel for the fire that warms the room.

Stories like this usually fabricate a crisis to generate some tension, before sliding into a happy ending.

Director Pawo Choyning Dorji’s love letter to his homeland offers no such artificial construct. Instead, we simply watch a reluctant teacher learn to love teaching, by learning to love the land and its music.

The script moves as slowly as the caravan of Yak herders which lead Ugyen up to the village.

There are lessons inside this meditative pastoral film.

First, we learn a Native truth, that the land beneath our feet is sacred.

Second, we learn that singing to the mountains is like talking to God. A villager teaches Ugyen how to read the sheet music of the mountains, and sing to the sky.

Finally, we learn children shall lead us. “Lunana” is unforgettable because of the innocent, loving faces of the dozen or so children in the school.

They are eager to learn from the one who touches the future. They hope he will share that future with them.

The ending is bittersweet. Ugyen loves the kids, but the 20-something aspiring musician decides to return home to pursue his musical dream.

But during his first concert, he finds his old songs empty, shallow.

He stops in mid-tune and sits in silence.

Then the music of the Himalayas rises from within him and his heart is full again.

Fade to black.

Oscar-nominated “Lunana” was filmed by a Bhutanese filmmaker in Bhutan’s mountains, amidst the yak herders.

The Himalayas are spiritual, majestic. Yak herders treat the hills as their sanctuary. Their simple songs are their hymns.

Ugyen’s walk amidst nature’s church transforms him. He accepts that blessing, and passes it on by gifting the children their future.

