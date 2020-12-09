Part of East Helena slag pile bound for South Korea

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Montana Environmental Trust Group discussed the project during an online meeting via Zoom Tuesday night. About 50 participants listened in and viewed an hour-long multi-slide presentation that focused on cleanup and redevelopment of the site.

Contamination including arsenic and selenium in soils at the site have caused groundwater plumes and levels above safe drinking water standards.

Brooks said the “takedown plan” is to start removing 20,000 tons a month starting in April, and later increase that to 30,000 tons a month.

She said the final corrective measure for the site is to regrade and put a vegetative cover over the slag pile. That will be done after the removal is complete.

Brooks said the slag pile is the last major source of selenium to groundwater. She said it produces about 75% of the selenium loading into the groundwater on the site today.

“Overall, implementation of this project will save money on the actual final regrading and capping,” Brooks said, adding that some proceeds will go into the East Helena cleanup account that can be used for future remediation actions.