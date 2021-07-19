 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Park Lake reopens as firefighters mop up fire
1 comment
editor's pick alert top story

Park Lake reopens as firefighters mop up fire

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency icon fire truck

Stock image.

The Park Lake picnic area and campground reopened to the public after being closed Friday due to the Park Lake fire burning nearby. 

Firefighters will continue to mop up the fire area Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fire was first reported on the east side of Park Lake in the Helena Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest and burned about 3 acres. 

The fire started around midnight in a thick lodgepole pine forest with dead and down beetle-killed trees. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A 20-person type II crew and four helicopters responded, along with the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. 

1 comment
6
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Senator Gillibrand reintroduces gun bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News