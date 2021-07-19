Park Lake reopens as firefighters mop up fire

The Park Lake picnic area and campground reopened to the public after being closed Friday due to the Park Lake fire burning nearby.

Firefighters will continue to mop up the fire area Monday.

The fire was first reported on the east side of Park Lake in the Helena Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest and burned about 3 acres.

The fire started around midnight in a thick lodgepole pine forest with dead and down beetle-killed trees. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A 20-person type II crew and four helicopters responded, along with the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

