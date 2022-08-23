Park Lake Dam to undergo repairs after increased seepage found

Park Lake Dam is scheduled to be replaced with work beginning this fall after increased seepage was found during its annual inspection, U.S. Forest Service officials said Tuesday.

“This is not a public safety emergency, but it is a priority," Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell said in a news release. "We want to mitigate further deterioration of the dam to avoid an emergency, so we are beginning work now.”

Bushnell said the work has potential to be disruptive to visitors over the next couple of years and thanked the public in advance for understanding. The gate to Park Lake recreation site is usually closed in mid-October each year. This year, the Forest Service will close the gate to the recreation site on Sept. 7, to begin lowering the lake level.

Park Lake is a 40-acre lake in the Lump Gulch Drainage, 28 miles south of Helena. The dam is inspected annually for safety and functionality. The Forest Service’s Helena Ranger District manages the lake’s water rights, dam and recreation. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks last upgraded the dam in 2005.

This year’s inspection indicated increased seepage under the embankment, potential erosion at the foundation/embankment, and a change in the dam’s normal drainage system, forest officials said.

The Forest Service has initiated a process to rehabilitate the dam to prevent further deterioration.

The first step will be reducing the water level in Park Lake to ease further stress on the dam. This work will begin this fall while a survey and design for the new dam is completed. The time frame for rehabilitation of the dam is contingent on the design but will likely take a couple of years, forest officials said. Impacts to the campground and picnic area will be shared as the design and logistics are finalized.

The Helena Ranger District is working with county officials and state agencies to help ensure a coordinated and deliberate approach to the project.

Park Lake has ecological, recreational and historical importance. The lake is an important water source to raise Arctic grayling for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ restoration efforts across the state and is a popular day-use and overnight recreational refuge for visitors. The lake also serves as a valuable water source for fire suppression efforts.

The dam was built in the late 1800s by Chinese immigrants by damming the lake to supply gold miners with a reliable source of water for placer mining operations. A cost estimate for the project is not available at this time.

Follow Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest on Twitter @LewisandClarkNF, Facebook @HLCNF, or on its website www.fs.usda.gov/hlcnf/ for updates. Folks wanting an update can also contact the Helena Ranger District at 406-449-5201.