Parade of Lights is Friday in downtown Helena

Helena will kick off the Christmas season with the annual Parade of Lights and lighting of the Fire Tower Friday evening.

Presented by Downtown Helena, Inc., the parade featuring Santa Claus will start at 6 p.m. and travel down Last Chance Gulch to Pioneer Park. The lighting of the Fire Tower is scheduled for 7 p.m.

This year’s parade theme is “Oro y Plata,” which is Spanish for “Gold and Silver.” It was Montana’s territorial motto and remains the state motto today. Participants are encouraged to approach the theme broadly and creatively, according to Downtown Helena.

For more information or to register a float, visit https://downtownhelena.com/dhi_event/parade-of-lights-2/.