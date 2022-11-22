Parade of Lights is Friday in downtown Helena

INDEPENDENT RECORD
Helena will kick off the Christmas season with the annual Parade of Lights and lighting of the Fire Tower Friday evening.
Presented by Downtown Helena, Inc., the parade featuring Santa Claus will start at 6 p.m. and travel down Last Chance Gulch to Pioneer Park. The lighting of the Fire Tower is scheduled for 7 p.m.
This year’s parade theme is “Oro y Plata,” which is Spanish for “Gold and Silver.” It was Montana’s territorial motto and remains the state motto today. Participants are encouraged to approach the theme broadly and creatively, according to Downtown Helena.
Helena's Parade of Lights through the years
Santa Claus waves to parade watchers
A man dressed as Santa Claus waves to parade watchers during the Parade of Lights along the Walking Mall in 2016. This year’s float theme was gulch history.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Helenans line the Walking Mall in 2015
Helenans lined the Walking Mall all aglow from the floats in the Parade of Lights in this file photo from 2015.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Yeti and Grinch
A Yeti hitches a ride with The Grinch on a festive ATV at the Parade of Lights through downtown Helena in 2017.
People line the Walking Mall
Hundreds of people lined the Walking Mall Friday in 2016 for the Parade of Lights.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Parade of Lights in 2014
Riders on the Polar Express wave to spectators on the Walking Mall during the Parade of Lights in 2014.
Thom Bridge
2016 Parade of Lights
Hundreds of people lined the Walking Mall Friday night for the Parade of Lights.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Parade of Lights in 2011
The Helena Parade of Lights is shown in 2011
IR file photo
2017 Parade of Lights
A brass band provided music at the Parade of Lights in 2017.
THOMAS PLANK,
Ballerina poses in the Walking Mall
Ballerina Eliza McRae poses in a window on the Downtown Walking Mall during the Parade of Lights in 2017.
THOMAS PLANK,
2016 Parade of Lights
Carter Hasselbach, 6, gives Santa Claus a hand shake Friday night during the Parade of Lights.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Hundreds of people line the Walking Mall in 2016
Hundreds of people lined the Walking Mall in 2016 for the Parade of Lights.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
Disney princesses sing carols
Girls dressed as Disney princesses sings carols on a float Friday night during the Parade of Lights.
Thom Bridge, Independent Record
