 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Parade of Lights is Friday in downtown Helena

  • 0
Parade of Lights

People line Last Chance Gulch for the annual Parade of Lights in 2018. 

 Thom Bridge, Independent Record

Helena will kick off the Christmas season with the annual Parade of Lights and lighting of the Fire Tower Friday evening.

Presented by Downtown Helena, Inc., the parade featuring Santa Claus will start at 6 p.m. and travel down Last Chance Gulch to Pioneer Park. The lighting of the Fire Tower is scheduled for 7 p.m.

This year’s parade theme is “Oro y Plata,” which is Spanish for “Gold and Silver.” It was Montana’s territorial motto and remains the state motto today. Participants are encouraged to approach the theme broadly and creatively, according to Downtown Helena.

For more information or to register a float, visit https://downtownhelena.com/dhi_event/parade-of-lights-2/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Vaccination campaign in Lebanon aims to curb swift cholera spread

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News