Paolo’s love letter to his homeland: Viva Italia!

Hand of God

Netflix

(R)

Grade: A-

All art is autobiographical, whether drawing from life lived or life imagined – or a delicious blend.

Italian director Paolo Sorrentino delayed an invitation to Hollywood during COVID times. Instead, returning to his hometown of Naples to craft a memoir capturing his coming of age.

His early years pivoted around his parents who both died tragically when he was 16.

Fabietto (aka Paolo) was an awkward soccer-crazy boy who was curious about sex, but too shy to approach beautiful Italian ladies. The closest he could come to putting his ball in the net was to watch Diego Maradona score headers for his Naples team.

One elderly baroness gifts Fabietto with an end to his virginity, a scene that seems more educational than erotic, more PBS than porn. When he asks if he might return, she firmly says, no: Now that you know how it’s done, go find somebody your own age.

Every teen needs mentors who love him. Armando, a drug-dealing free spirit takes him on late night boat rides to dances and bars. It’s a touching, if edgy, friendship that ends with Fabietto visiting Armando in prison, where Armando will likely spend the next decade or two.

Matters not who loves us, so long as the love is pure.

Fabietto’s Italian relatives are a box of assorted chocolates some with nuts, some without.

Italy itself should be nominated for Best Supporting Landscape for its sunsets over rugged coastline.

Sorrentino pays his respect to Federico Fellini and to Sergio Leone, two great Italian directors.

The story moves slowly with no purpose other than to say thanks to those who encouraged young Paolo to chase his dreams.

In the final scene, he catches a train to Rome with vague hopes of making movies. He leans against the window, dreaming as he leaves his childhood behind. In good time the boy will become a director of cinema, and make movies in the style of Italian maestros before him.

“Hand of God” reminded me of Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” and Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” both autobiographical portraits of childhood, in Mexico and Northern Ireland.

“Hand of God” does not quite rise to the level of either of those masterpieces, but belongs in our “favorites” library next to them, nonetheless.

Directors are often limited by the need to raise and make money.

But now and again, they engage in “pure” projects seeking only to illuminate, not to accumulate. Such films attract smaller audiences because they don’t defer to please-the-audience formulas.

I treasure such gifts governed by the heart and the soul, rather than by the wallet.

Blessedly, the Netflix version is in Italian, with subtitles, so we can breathe the poetry of the language.

“Hand of God,” deservedly nominated for Best International Film, is a beautifully textured portrait of a complicated adolescent, forging his future amidst hormones and sadness.

Thank you, Paolo.

Thank you, Italy.

