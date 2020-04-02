Pandemic creates unique challenges for Helena nursing students

Although online learning is nothing new for most college students in Helena, those enrolled in hands-on programs such as nursing may have more difficulties completing their degrees as in-person classes are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Sandy Sacry, Helena College's director of nursing and a member of the Montana Board of Nursing, the Helena College program already included online instruction through an open-source learning management system called Moodle.
"With the foundation of Moodle, the staff and students already have experience working online," Sacry said. "When it comes to labs and clinicals is the challenge."
Virtual simulation is one solution being implemented in the absence of in-person labs. While the Board of Nursing typically allows a maximum of 50% of any given course to be conducted via a simulation, a decision earlier this year made an exception given the uncommon circumstances.
Sacry said Helena College did its research on the various available simulation programs and settled on two different programs that students are currently using in their courses.
Simulations aren't wholly new to the local nursing programs. Sacry said simulations are used even during in-person instruction, and they are particularly helpful in areas like pediatrics where there are fewer opportunities in Helena.
"We feel comfortable giving out students virtual simulation," Sacry said. "We are focusing on seniors right now. One group still needs leadership clinicals and one needs Medsurge clinicals. Each group finished one prior to the outbreak."
These clinicals are typically held at St. Peter's Health, but given the circumstances the hospital currently isn't allowing students in the facility.
"We are proud to host nursing and other clinical students at St. Peter's Health, helping to train and educate the next generation of caregivers," the hospital said in a statement. "We began canceling clinical rotation as school transitioned to online learning and it became increasingly clear that COVID-19 would directly impact our community."
According to the statement, cancellation of clinical rotation is one of several precautionary measure implemented to encourage social distancing. It helps limit the number of people in the facility, helps conserve personal protective equipment and helps keep patients, frontline caregivers and students safe.
"We remain in close conversation with our nursing education partners about inviting students back into our facility," the statement said. "But at this time we cannot predict when we will resume clinical rotations."
At the Montana VA Health Care System, new students aren't currently being accepted into clinical rotations, but those who already held badges to conduct clinicals are able to continue for the time being. Sacry said there are currently around eight students conducting clinical rotations at the VA.
Veronica Hall, a senior in Helena College's nursing program, said she completed her Medsurge clinicals earlier this year and lacks only her leadership clinicals for graduation. She doesn't expect any issues with graduation this May.
"Our instructors have been working very hard to make sure we have options to graduate on time," Hall said.
Hall said she believes the 16 seniors in the program have an advantage when learning via virtual simulation, as they've seen most of the material in person before. She said the virtual simulation has been very beneficial in providing continuity of learning. This is largely due to her professors, who she said are doing an excellent job keeping the students updated and facilitating this transition.
At Carroll College, the story is much the same. Carroll has a Nursing Simulation Center on campus, which helps facilitate virtual learning. Nursing Department Chair Karmen Williams said the staff is working continually to support the nursing students and ensure that student success is maintained.
"During this COVID-19 crisis, we feel blessed in that our new Nursing Simulation Center has the equipment we need to be able to bring our nursing students online and into the labs in real time virtually," Williams said. "We have strong, creative nursing faculty and lab facilitators who can maintain social distancing while providing online and innovative patient scenarios to meet sophomore, junior and senior levels of nursing skills and care."
Williams said students are currently attending synchronous online classes, labs and simulations at their regularly scheduled times and have the opportunity to interact with nursing faculty and lab facilitators as they learn how to care for a variety of different patents and diagnoses. Williams said the feedback has been positive and students are appreciative that they will meet learning outcomes and remain on track despite not being able to gather in-person. Williams also noted that seniors will be conferred degrees as planned upon completion of their final exams.
Sacry said Helena College will be using the COVID-19 pandemic as a learning experience to improve their virtual offerings for nursing students. The department plans to distribute student surveys to learn how it can improve and plan to implement feedback as soon as fall 2020.
Additionally, safeguards are in place for the current class of students. Sacry said students who are unable to complete all of their required hours will have access to virtual simulations through August of this year.
Sacry said the National Council Licensure Examination initially closed all testing sites due to the pandemic, before reopening 77 across the U.S. The nearest to Montana is in Spokane, Washington, according to Sacry. The Montana Board of Nursing is still appealing to NCLEX to open a site somewhere in Montana. Fingerprinting services are also closed at the moment, which presented an issue for soon-to-be graduates.
Sacry said they Montana Board of Nursing has opted to grant temporary licenses for up to six months, suspending the NCLEX and fingerprinting requirement. The hope is that the services will come back online soon for Montana students.
Many students already have jobs lined up for when they graduate, according to Sacry. In Montana, most facilities are accepting of the fact that NCLEX exams and fingerprinting are out of reach at the moment. Some students, like Hall, have more hoops to jump through.
Hall secured a position with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, following graduation. She will have to work with Minnesota's board of nursing to facilitate a transition to employment. She said it's something her instructors are helping her with.
Hall said she isn't worried about virtual simulation making up the last part of her education experience. She said many facilities have their own protocols when it comes to nursing and that new hires typically spend around three months learning the lay of the land.
"They just kind of expect you to start at the beginning," Hall said. "You learn so much in such a short amount of time in nursing school."
It's on-the-job experience that will provide an entirely new learning experience, according to Hall.
Sacry said she thinks it's ideal for her students to have face-to-face experience with patients. However, she said the program Helena College currently has in place also works very well.
"What they miss most is seeing each other and having that support," Sacry said. "As for our seniors, it's tough for them to see what is going on in the world. They're anxious to get out there and help."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.