Pandemic creates unique challenges for Helena nursing students

Sacry said they Montana Board of Nursing has opted to grant temporary licenses for up to six months, suspending the NCLEX and fingerprinting requirement. The hope is that the services will come back online soon for Montana students.

Many students already have jobs lined up for when they graduate, according to Sacry. In Montana, most facilities are accepting of the fact that NCLEX exams and fingerprinting are out of reach at the moment. Some students, like Hall, have more hoops to jump through.

Hall secured a position with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, following graduation. She will have to work with Minnesota's board of nursing to facilitate a transition to employment. She said it's something her instructors are helping her with.

Hall said she isn't worried about virtual simulation making up the last part of her education experience. She said many facilities have their own protocols when it comes to nursing and that new hires typically spend around three months learning the lay of the land.

"They just kind of expect you to start at the beginning," Hall said. "You learn so much in such a short amount of time in nursing school."

It's on-the-job experience that will provide an entirely new learning experience, according to Hall.