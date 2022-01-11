Pan Handler Plus liquidating inventory after losing building lease

Pan Handler Plus in downtown Helena is liquidating its inventory after losing the lease on the building it has been in for more than 30 years.

Owner Billie Shepard said she is hesitant to say the store is closing, as she holds out hope that it may continue in a new location under new ownership.

"You just don't know what might come up," Shepard said. "But I'm pretty much ready to retire. I'd be delighted if it continued on."

Shepard said she has until the end of the month to liquidate the inventory of the store and be out of the building at 40 S. Last Chance Gulch on the Downtown Walking Mall. She said this wasn't wholly unexpected, as talks of a building sale began last fall.

The building's owner Larry Middagh could not be reached for comment.

Pan Handler Plus has existed in some form since the late 1970s. Shepard said the original owner, Concetta Eckel, had the business in a nearby building but moved to the current space before she bought the business in 1997. Shepard was a salesperson at the store before purchasing it from the original owner.

Shepard said she would like to see the business continue because she thinks it is a staple of downtown Helena, and she will consider any options that may come up. The store can be reached at 406-443-1916.

"We have had the best most supportive customers all these years," Shepard said.

Pan Handler Plus celebrated 40 years of business in 2018.

