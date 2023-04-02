The juxtaposition of April Fool’s Day and Palm Sunday offers unique view into the meaning of Palm Sunday.

Among many legends about the origin of April Fool’s Day, one has it rooted in Noah’s prematurely releasing a dove from the ark to find land signaling the receding of waters and the end of the flood.

In Genesis we read that the dove could find no place to set its feet because water still covered the surface of the Earth. It was only the second dove that later returned with a twig signifying the receding waters.

The first dove was sent on a mission that was impossible to complete, the meaning of the popular idiom in the English language - “fool’s errand”.

On Palm Sunday, Christians recall Jesus’ triumphal entry to Jerusalem initiating a series of events culminating in his execution. The event is one of the few events recorded by all four accounts of his ministry known as the Christian Gospels.

Clearly, Jesus’ triumphal entry to the heavily fortified city of Jerusalem was a significant event, not only to the people of Jesus’ day, but to Christians throughout history and even other religious movements.

The inevitable outcome of these final days in Jerusalem was driven by Jesus’ deliberate decision, recorded by the Gospel of Luke. Herein we read that when the days drew near for Jesus to be taken up, Jesus set his face to go to Jerusalem and publicly challenge the Roman emperor’s self-description as Son of God.

Regardless of one’s interpretation of the religious significance of these events, one cannot deny that they set in motion a history-changing movement known as Christianity and honored by other world religions. From the moment of his birth, Jesus was targeted for death by the mighty Empire of Rome. Rome’s hesitancy in carrying out this act throughout his brief ministry was undoubtedly rooted in Jesus’ popularity by the peasant populace and Rome’s fear of uprising.

The Gospels report Jesus’ movements throughout Galilee for several years, reportedly performing healing miracles, offering forgiveness to the unforgiveable, and carefully walking the line separating political and religious proclamations. He talked about a new kingdom where the poor and powerless find hope and something called eternal life.

These were fighting words that Rome feared would upset the social order.

In advance, Jesus prepared his disciples for his inevitable death. He entered the jaws of death on a donkey to symbolize his humility in contrast the to the emperor’s lavish comings and goings. Peasant well-wishers lined his path with palm branches, shouting Hosannah which means God save us. After a hastily and scripted trial Jesus was executed by Rome. For a time, his disciples hid out of well-founded fear of their own executions until they experienced his presence, even after his death. Christians know the rest of the story which is celebrated on Easter.

As we read the gospels, we see an individual who did nothing without a purpose.

It seems Jesus’ entire life was scripted, and maybe it was. His life embodied the promise that God always leads his people to a better place. Some familiar with this story may interpret Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem as an act of another martyr who sacrifices his life to inspire the living. But this was much more than a person sacrificing his life for a principle, one who, like Joan of Arc, is adored for a while and then forgotten.

For Jesus, this was an act of revelation of the creator’s intent for a life that transcends the ups and downs of the human experience and finds fulfillment in love and forgiveness among all people.

Having satisfied the populace of his power to relieve suffering and to put their ugly pasts behind us, he now must embody the eternal nature of the human experience.

Jesus’ decision was not a “fool’s errand” with no hope of accomplishment.

Instead, it was the fulfillment of the creator’s greatest desire for human confidence that there is much more to life that working, eating, breathing, working and surviving. Life, he taught, has an eternal quality that transcends the fears and struggles of the present. This is the crux of Jesus’ life and also of the Christian’s faith mirrored in many ways by those who seek the Holy One in different religious traditions.

Unless we understand this, our collective faith is in vain -- a mirage and platitudes offered to the dying, I recently sat by the bedside of a member of my congregation in her final days.

She was significantly weakened by her 95 years and was without sight. I read the Commented [RH1]: 23rd Psalm to her. I read her life story written by a grandchild for our church newsletter, and she faintly commented on some of her life experiences.

We prayed together. Then, with a weak voice, she whispered to me that all she wants is to go to heaven. I then I shared my faith that her greatest wish was being granted. She grasped my hand and passed away a few days later. On my leaving her bedside, a health care aide acknowledged to me the difficulty of moments like these.

I agreed, it is always difficult. But I also thought that I was honored to be able to provide her with a vision of the eternal nature her human life, revealed by Jesus in his life, his final days, and in the lives of millions.

Jesus’ triumphal entry to Jerusalem and associated events culminating in Easter was no fool’s errand.

As I am writing this article, my television screams news of another mass shooting involving children and caring adults. Again, the nation was shocked. My news screen simultaneously informs me of a prominent member of U.S. Congress, responding to the president’s renewed call for eliminating public access to military weapons. The congressman declared that we have gone as far as we can with guns.

Thank goodness Jesus set his face on Jerusalem, surely against all advice from his loved ones suggesting his trip to be a fool’s errand. That trip changed the world.

Perhaps Palm Sunday can be a day when we as a nation, against all resistance and advice that it is a fool’s errand, can set our collective faces on the evil of gun violence in our country.

If we do the promise of Palm Sunday eventually will be fulfilled.