PAL holds short but sweet graduation ceremony

After a brief delay due to weather, Helena's Project for Alternative Learning held its 2020 graduation ceremony on Friday evening.
The ceremony was short, but sweet. Speeches from district Superintendent Tyler Ream and Principal Wynn Randall were cut short as the ceremony raced against inclement weather.
For the first time in years, the ceremony wasn't held at The Myrna Loy, but at Carroll College's Nelson Stadium in order to allow for proper social distancing due to COVID-19. Though the faces of the graduates were obscured by masks, this didn't stop the small crowd from vocally expressing their support for the 22 graduates.
"Our journey to and through this afternoon has been a strange one," said Ream. "But we are here because of you."
Ream said that PAL graduates are the very definition of the word "resilient" and noted that graduation is not the end, but the beginning for them. He implored the graduates to seek out everyone who supported them and show them thanks.
"That is your responsibility," Ream said.
Several students received various awards and scholarships at the ceremony. PAL teacher Kathy Collins took the stage first to present the PAL distinguished students, in conjunction with the Helena Education Foundation.
This year's recipients were Dimitri Luke and Elyssa Kniffen. Collins shared brief antidotes about each student to illustrate their differences.
Luke was a student Collins said she knew was going to be "one of my people." She described him as a hard worker and a "true and loyal friend." Luke was a person who Collins said made her laugh every day.
Kniffen was someone who Collins said she didn't wholly get along with at first. According to Collins, they both "pushed each others buttons." However, as time went on they became closer and Collins realized what a hard working and compassionate student she had on her hands.
"I had her (Kniffen's) mother tell me once that 'She loves you more now than she ever hated you in the beginning,'" Collins said. "That has to be one of my favorite mom quotes.
Austin Giarde, a PAL graduate and director of the film "East," was presented with the ACE Award. The ACE Award is given to students who make a dramatic and positive impact during their time at PAL.
Graduate Haydee Wright was presented with the Helena Kiwanis' Scholarship award. She plans to attend college at Montana State University.
Graduate Ellie Perrine was presented with the Angel Fund Scholarship award. She plans to attend college at University of Montana-Western.
The Jeanette Rankin award is presented to a student who embodies the values and high standards of the women's suffrage figure. This year the recipient was graduate Lauren DeFrance.
The Resiliency Award recognizes students who overcome challenging circumstances. It was given to graduate Kirsten Maher, who PAL staff say "reinvented herself at PAL."
The PAL Award recognizes an outstanding accomplishment by a student who is indebted to PAL. This year that award went to Riley Surbrugg.
Finally, the TARPIT Award goes to the student who represents the values of Tolerance, Acceptance, Respect, Pride, Individuality and Trust. This year that student was Evan McCarthy.
The ceremony closed quickly as stormy weather closed in on Helena. Randall told the students he intended to give them "the 45 minute keynote speech" but opted instead to "give you the Reader's Digest version."
"I'm proud of you, I love you, and nice job," said Randall, closing out the ceremony.
PAL Graduation
