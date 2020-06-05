PAL holds short but sweet graduation ceremony

Luke was a student Collins said she knew was going to be "one of my people." She described him as a hard worker and a "true and loyal friend." Luke was a person who Collins said made her laugh every day.

Kniffen was someone who Collins said she didn't wholly get along with at first. According to Collins, they both "pushed each others buttons." However, as time went on they became closer and Collins realized what a hard working and compassionate student she had on her hands.

"I had her (Kniffen's) mother tell me once that 'She loves you more now than she ever hated you in the beginning,'" Collins said. "That has to be one of my favorite mom quotes.

Austin Giarde, a PAL graduate and director of the film "East," was presented with the ACE Award. The ACE Award is given to students who make a dramatic and positive impact during their time at PAL.

Graduate Haydee Wright was presented with the Helena Kiwanis' Scholarship award. She plans to attend college at Montana State University.

Graduate Ellie Perrine was presented with the Angel Fund Scholarship award. She plans to attend college at University of Montana-Western.