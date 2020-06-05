PAL graduate says the program set him up for success

For graduating senior Zack Carter of East Helena, the students and staff at Helena's Project for Alternative Learning have been like a second family.
Carter spent his first two years of high school at Jefferson High before transferring to Helena High during his junior year. Carter suffers from attention deficit disorder and said that made focusing a struggle.
Carter's mother became concerned and learned about PAL. She suggested it to her son, who was open to the idea.
"I felt like it would be a good change," Carter said. "A fresh start."
After the nine-week orientation, Carter knew PAL would be a good fit.
"I'd never had that much fun at school," Carter said. "They actually make class fun where you actually pay attention more. It's easily the best I've ever done in school."
Carter attributes this to PAL's more intimate setting and smaller class size. He said teachers there have more opportunities to help each individual student and keep them from getting behind on schoolwork.
"The teachers all make class interesting," Carter said. "For the students, it's a good environment to be in. You see people asking questions and getting the help they need."
Carter is adamant that PAL isn't just for "troubled kids." Instead, he believes PAL is for the students who got left behind in a traditional school setting.
"Nobody gets left behind here," said Carter.
Carter said PAL also set him up for success beyond graduation. He said PAL made him feel like he is successful and not just scraping by, which will help him succeed in life after high school.
Following graduation, Carter will pursue a heating/cooling apprenticeship. He hopes to start his own small business one day and said his success at PAL will help him achieve that goal.
"It's amazing. It's a giant family," Carter said. "If you're having a hard time at home, PAL is another family. They're always there for you and always willing to help out."
