Painting toward the light: Clancy artist Linda McCray merges her art and spiritual life

Light and luminosity.

These are what painter Linda McCray makes the major foci of her works in her new exhibit, “The Spiritual in Abstract,” at the Holter Museum of Art, which opened Oct. 2 and runs through Dec. 31 in the High Gallery.

McCray was in the midst of painting a series of miniature abstract sky and landscape paintings in 2004 -- which she called her “Heaven and Earth” series, when she realized --“Oh, there’s a lot to explore here.”

It proved to be a major turning point for her art.

Previously, she had worked as a technical illustrator, created highly realistic pen-and-ink drawings and also abstract cityscapes.

“My spiritual life and my art life have always been incredibly important to me,” said McCray. “It’s really no wonder they would merge.

“When they did, it felt very valuable. You never have enough time for your art. You never have enough time for your spiritual life. So it was nice that they came together.”

McCray has posted a virtual artist talk on her facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LindaMcCrayStudio.