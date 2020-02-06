‘Pacem Terra: A Primer on International Peace Parks’ premieres at The Myrna Loy

Now, perhaps more than many times in history, international peace parks may be an idea whose time has come.
And a video team from Helena’s HCTV created a documentary, “Pacem Terra: A Primer on International Peace Parks,” telling the story of three peace-parks-in-the-making.
The premiere is 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at The Myrna Loy.
The video has a special Helena connection, since much of the work on it and funding for it came from Helenans.
And, the audience is likely to see some folks on the big screen they’ll recognize.
Local crew members were writer and producer Stephen Maly; interviewer and photographer Clay Scott; still photographer Kris Fedro; and videographer Jeanie Warden.
In July 1931 a group of about 100 Rotarians from Montana and Canada met at the Prince of Wal…
The inspiration for the video is homegrown as well -- the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park.
The peace park idea took root right here in Montana and across the border in Canada back in July 1931, when a group of about 100 Rotarians from both countries met at the Prince of Wales hotel in Waterton, Canada.
They were so moved by their feelings of friendship for each other, they decided to work toward a lasting, natural monument that would be a testimony to the longstanding peace and friendship between the two nations.
Thus was born Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, which is considered to be the first widely recognized international peace park.
It was officially established in 1932 and comprises the 203-square-mile Waterton Lakes National Park in Canada and the 1,600-square-mile Glacier National Park in the United States. Both parks are operated separately.
And their unique venture has been an inspiration to people around the world.
So, what is an international peace park?
It’s defined as “a protected transboundary area that spans across recognized borders, rendering the area within the park a zone of cooperation without jurisdictional boundaries.”
This new video introduces the audience to the idea of peace parks and the folks who are making peace parks happen.
The video crew took off in April 2019 on a three-week venture, first landing in Istanbul, which they used as a hub to explore three peace park sites in conflict areas in the Eastern Mediterranean -- the island of Cyprus, the border of Israel and Jordan along the Jordan River and Kosovo in the Balkans.
Cyprus, the team’s first stop, is the site of the United Nations’ longest peacekeeping efforts, dating back to 1964, said Maly.
The largest part of the island is the Republic of Cyprus, which is majority Greek, while the northern part of the island is controlled by Turkish Cypriots.
A UN-administered buffer zone is being eyed as a possible site for an international peace park.
The island “is a pretty exotic, beautiful place….It’s just laden with history, in that it’s in a very important position geo-politically,” said Maly. “Many empires have flowed across that island.
“The effort there is to unify the country.”
On a smaller scale, people are looking for a way to heal the wounds and bring people together for closer contact, and a peace park may be the answer.
You have free articles remaining.
The No-Man’s Land between the two jurisdictions has largely been untouched and nature is flourishing, making it a great area for conservation and eco-tourism projects.
“What was surprising in Cyprus,” said Maly, “is that we encountered a gay couple, one from each jurisdiction and they articulate how their relationship transcends the politics and history of the conflict.”
In the video, the audience will hear from Aytunc Akdogu, a Turkish Cypriot, and Andreas Avgousti, his Greek Cypriot partner.
“It’s like love conquered all,” Maly said.
Cyprus holds great tourism potential, said Maly. It is very pretty and mountainous on the Greek side and is already a tourism mecca for Northern Europeans and Russians.
The team’s next stop was Kosovo to explore work on a Balkan Peace Park.
“The highlights were people on the ground,” said Maly. “They are people of the mountains.”
They are working to unite three different parks that already exist in three different countries into one peace park that would be a jointly managed ecosystem.
Different cultures historically moved across these mountain trails, Maly said, and the hope is to return things to the way they used to be.
HCTV photographer Kris Fedro was particularly moved by meeting their Kosovo guide, Valon Berisha, whose older brother was beaten and tortured by Serbian police officers and died.
“He’s lit from inside with ambition to make his country better,” she said. “The trauma these folks suffered is daunting. They are persistent and tenacious and inspiring.”
The final stop was The Jordan River Peace Park, a project spearheaded by a nongovernmental organization, EcoPeace Middle East.
The team visited an island where Jordan and Israel converge at the confluence of the Jordan and Yarmouk rivers.
EcoPeace Middle East is bringing together Jordanian, Palestinian and Israeli environmentalists to restore a piece of the Jordan River.
The park plan includes plans for an industrial museum, a train station, ecolodges and a bird watching site.
“The link for all these parks is to develop ecotourism,” said Maly, as a way to generate environmentally sustainable economic activity.
“I think the world is desperately seeking examples of people coming together and solving complex problems,” he said.
All of these parks in conflict areas “face formidable barriers to success.”
He wants Montanans to know what “a very important role Montanans and Canadians played” in establishing the first international peace park.
“Peace parks could and should be a fixture all over the world.”
Maly envisions a "Let's Go Peace Parkin’" program in the future that would attract tourists of all ages who want to travel around the world and volunteer at peace parks, while learning about different countries and cultures and how conflicts there have been resolved.
Maly plans to distribute the peace park video to all the organizations worldwide who are working on peace parks.