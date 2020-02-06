‘Pacem Terra: A Primer on International Peace Parks’ premieres at The Myrna Loy

Thus was born Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, which is considered to be the first widely recognized international peace park.

It was officially established in 1932 and comprises the 203-square-mile Waterton Lakes National Park in Canada and the 1,600-square-mile Glacier National Park in the United States. Both parks are operated separately.

And their unique venture has been an inspiration to people around the world.

So, what is an international peace park?

It’s defined as “a protected transboundary area that spans across recognized borders, rendering the area within the park a zone of cooperation without jurisdictional boundaries.”

This new video introduces the audience to the idea of peace parks and the folks who are making peace parks happen.

The video crew took off in April 2019 on a three-week venture, first landing in Istanbul, which they used as a hub to explore three peace park sites in conflict areas in the Eastern Mediterranean -- the island of Cyprus, the border of Israel and Jordan along the Jordan River and Kosovo in the Balkans.

Cyprus, the team’s first stop, is the site of the United Nations’ longest peacekeeping efforts, dating back to 1964, said Maly.