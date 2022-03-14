Over a dozen file for county offices, Gallagher bows from reelection

Over a dozen candidates have filed for election to six offices on the ballot this November in Lewis and Clark County.

A county commission seat, the county treasurer/clerk and recorder position, sheriff/coroner position, county attorney, county superintendent of public schools and one county justice of the peace seat are all up for election this November.

Longtime County Attorney Leo Gallagher is not among the candidates.

Charles Lane, Kevin Downs and Daniel Guzynski all filed for election to the county attorney office now held by Gallagher. He did not seek reelection this term after serving in the position for nearly 20 years. Lane and Downs are both deputy county attorneys for Lewis and Clark County and Guzynski is chief of the Montana Attorney General Office's Prosecution Services Bureau.

Three people filed for the county commission seat now held by Commissioner Jim McCormick. McCormick announced he would not seek reelection earlier this year due to health reasons. Local attorney Candace Payne, local business owner Craig Conrad Evarts and Realtor Curt Dallas all filed for election to the seat. The seat represents district 3 in Lewis and Clark County, which represents the west side of Helena, Lincoln and a large swath of west Lewis and Clark County, including Canyon Creek, Marysville and Silver City.

Leo Dutton will seek reelection to the county sheriff/coroner position. Dutton was appointed to a partial term in 2008 and has won several elections since that time. Another person, John "Doc" Holiday, filed for the position. Holiday could not be reached for comment.

The county treasurer/clerk and recorder position will see a race this year as Amy Reeves, who was appointed to the position in September 2020, seeks reelection against local Bettijo Starr, a Helena native who works in real estate on legal documentation. Additionally, Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley will seek reelection to his position against Shawn White Wolf, a Helena local who previously ran for a county commission seat in 2015.

County Superintendent of Schools Katrina Chaney will seek reelection. She will be running unopposed as the only other person who filed for the position withdrew their application, according to Reeves.

The primary election for these positions is scheduled for June 7. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

