Outgoing US Judge Charles Lovell reflects on his love for the law

The relationships we forge, the lives we touch, and the words we use make up the legacies we leave behind.

The legacy of U.S. District Court Judge Charles Lovell is filled to the brim with loving relationships, appreciative proteges and reams of words that shaped the legal landscape of Montana for generations to come.

"My family wants me to write a book," Lovell said while seated behind the broad oak and leather desk that takes up the bulk of the private Helena office space his children rented to give him a place to write. "They think I have a book in me. I'm not so sure."

Lovell's words, his professional legacy, are forever preserved in the form of copious decisions and opinions on some of the most important legal cases in the history of the state, including landmark rulings on the Brady Bill, the Freemen trail and Yellowstone bison. As chief counsel for the Office of the Montana Attorney General, Lovell successfully argued his case for the new Montana Constitution before the state Supreme Court.

Before his time on the bench, Lovell graduated from the University of Montana in 1952 and entered active duty for the U.S. Air Force as a weapons controller. He transferred to active reserve in 1954 and reached the rank of captain before he was released to honorary retired reserve in 1967.