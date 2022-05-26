Outdoor Briefs

Fun walks offered in Helena area

The Helena Community of Resource Educators (CORE) will host a series of educational walks this summer.

Groups involved with Helena CORE include Lewis and Clark Conservation District, Prickly Pear Land Trust, Helena Lewis and Clark National Forest, Helena Parks and Recreation, the Montana Discovery Foundation, Montana Audubon, Lake Helena Watershed Group and FWP’s Montana WILD.

A kick-off event is 5:30-7 p.m. June 2 at Montana WILD. CORE members will talk about the walks they will be leading. There will be activities for all, including bear spray demonstrations, gyotaku fish painting, a rolling rivers trailer, prizes and more.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, from June 14 to Aug. 18, one of the partner agencies will lead a one-hour outdoor educational walk in the Helena area. Walks begin at 6 p.m. and will focus on a natural resource topic, such as fire history, bear safety, water quality, geology, native plants and more. Locations will vary with each presentation.

Attendance for the walks is limited to 20 people and signup will be open to the public 14 days before each event. Details on each walk and registration can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/summerwalk22.

Boat stations open for summer

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer in Montana, and all aquatic invasive species inspection stations are now open on major routes of travel.

As boaters venture out to rivers and lakes, please keep in mind the rules aimed at protecting waters and preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Be sure to always clean, drain and dry your boat and stop at inspection stations this holiday weekend.

All boats must stop at all open watercraft inspection stations they encounter. Failure to stop at inspection stations could result in a fine of up to $500.

Non-residents transporting watercraft into Montana must purchase a Vessel AIS Prevention Pass before launching. The fee is $30 for motorized and $10 for nonmotorized watercraft. The pass is valid until Dec. 31.

Inspection is required before launch IF: the boat is entering the state, crossing west over the Continental Divide or entering the Flathead Basin.

More than 9,800 watercraft have been inspected so far this year, 16 of which were mussel-fouled. FWP works closely with other state AIS programs when mussel-fouled boats are destined for other states.

When a mussel-fouled boat is intercepted, Montana inspectors typically clean it, lock it to the trailer to prohibit launching and contact the destination state so they can arrange for follow-up and, if needed, a full decontamination when it reaches its destination.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and partner agencies operate more than 25 road-side watercraft inspection stations across the state. Typically, boat inspections are brief and include a short interview and check to make sure watercraft are not transporting mud, water, plants, or invasive organisms. Larger or more complex boats may require additional time for an inspection.

To find a watercraft inspection station or to learn more, go to CleanDrainDryMT.com or call the FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau at 406-444-2440.

Grant-Kohrs Ranch seeks junior anglers

Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site in Deer Lodge is offering a new Junior Ranger Angler Program for young people interested in learning the basics of spin fishing and fly-fishing.

The fly fishing program is recommended for ages 10 and up and will be 2-4 p.m. June 21.

The spin fishing program is recommended for ages 5 and up and will take place 2-4 p.m. June 28.

Both programs are limited to eight participants.

Anglers may bring their own fishing gear, or the park can provide any gear that may be required for use during the program. The program will consist of an educational component in which anglers will learn about the fish species of the upper Clark Fork river, aquatic habitat, basic angling techniques, and of course, fishing.

To register or for more information, contact Julie Croglio at 406-846-2070 Ext. 226 or by email at julie_croglio@nps.gov

Anglers ages 12 and older will need a valid Montana State fishing license. Please be advised that due to weather changes and river conditions, times and dates are subject to change. Please watch the GKRO website and Facebook pages for any adjustments in dates and times.

All programs are free of charge.

Deadline nears for elk access agreements

Landowners have until June 1 to apply for elk hunting access (EHA) agreements, which provide them with an elk license, permit or combination thereof in exchange for allowing free public elk hunting access.

These permits and licenses are valid only on the landowner’s property.

EHA agreements were codified in Montana statute in 2001. The agreements were known as “454 agreements” reflecting the bill number of the original legislation. The statute was amended several times in the past 20 years, including during the 2021 session.

In general, EHA agreements allow landowners to receive an elk permit or license in exchange for allowing three public hunters on their property.

One of the hunters is selected by the landowner from the list of successful permit or Elk B License applicants for the hunting district where the property is located. The other two hunters are selected by FWP from the same lists depending on the opportunities outlined in the agreement.

Application and details on how to apply are online at https://bit.ly/3wJ9bvh.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission will approve 2022 EHA agreements at their June 23 meeting. The applications proposed for approval will be posted online two weeks prior to the meeting and the commission will take public comments on the applications at its meeting.

Applications must be complete to be considered. For questions, call your local FWP office or contact the FWP Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division, 406-444-3750, LndSportRelations@mt.gov.

